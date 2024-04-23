Link announced for the 2024 Women's Tennis Championship





NORFOLK, Va. (April 22, 2024) –The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the women's tennis pairings for the 2024 MEAC Women's Tennis Tournament, April 25-27 in Cary, North Carolina. South Carolina State took the top seed after claiming the regular season championship title for the second straight season, with an undefeated 6-0 conference record. SC State has a first-round bye and advances to the semifinals on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. to face the winner of North Carolina Central and Morgan State. The first match will see No. 4 seed Morgan State take on fifth seed North Carolina Central, with the winner advancing to SC State. Both teams finished with a 3-3 conference record, with the Bears winning the head-to-head tiebreaker after a 5-2 loss to the Eagles in the regular season. MSU and NCCU will have tournament action kicking off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. Delaware State secured the No. 2 seed with a 4-2 conference record and won the head-to-head tiebreaker against Howard with their 6-1 regular season win. The Hornets will face No. 7 Coppin State (0-6) in game two. The first service is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 8 a.m. Howard enters the first round as the No. 3 seed with a 4-2 conference record after dropping the tiebreaker to Delaware State. Howard will face No. 6 Norfolk State (1-5) in game three, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. The championship match will kick off on Saturday, April 27 at 9am between the winner of match six and the winner of match seven. The MEAC Championship game will be streamed live on ESPN+. For more information, visit theMEAC Tennis Championship Central Page. FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE There are many ways to keep up with MSU athletics online and on the go:

Visit www.morganstatebears.com, the official website of Bears Athletics, for news, schedules, stats, bios and more.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: /MorganStateBears

Twitter: @MorganStBears

Instagram: /MorganStateBears

ABOUT MORGAN
Founded in 1867, Morgan State University is a Carnegie-classified High Research (R2) institution offering nearly 140 academic programs leading to degrees from the baccalaureate to the doctorate. As Maryland's preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and works to ensure that its doors of higher education should be opened as openly as possible. as broad as possible to as much as possible.

