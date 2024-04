Eagle Archives, April 24, 1971: Fame for a Stepchild | History

Ping pong was an unglamorous sport until a few weeks ago. It had few adult fans, no stars and no press, and on top of that it had a funny name. Now, after the US Ping-Pong team's visit to China, the game is suddenly gaining the dignity it lacked. It is called table tennis by its common name and serious interest in the sport is increasing across the country. There is no great increase in enthusiasm for paddling here. Ping pong players are happy that the grin that greeted their game is disappearing, but they are still a rather lonely group. The good players all know each other; In fact, there are so few that some have given up on the game due to lack of challenge. Few who learn table tennis in their youth continue to play it into their adult years. Although many families have tables in their basements, adults consider the game child's play. “The game has been dead for seven or eight years,” says George Morrell, a postal worker and band leader who learned the game at the local center for ping-pong skills: the Pittsfield Fire Department. In Central Fire Station you will find the best players locally. The men play in the evening and often spend two or more hours at the table. “Eight years ago we had a team of six or seven guys who played all over the state,” Morrell recalled. “We used to go to Springfield and play against the teams there. But after a while we found that we played so much among ourselves that we had to give up. They knew my weaknesses, I knew theirs. Nowadays I only play when challenged word. There aren't that many good players around. “I would like to see the game come back. It is a good game, there is no roughness in it and women can play it.” Springfield once had 100 teams in the ping-pong league; Pittsfield held tournaments at city schools. Nowadays there are few serious players. Enthusiasts have tried to set up clubs and tournaments, but failed miserably. Bruce Marauszwski, 29, is one of them. He is an agile player who can put a deadly spin on the ball. He started the game in high school and continued it while in the military. He loves the game so much that he taught himself to play it left-handed when he had his right arm in a cast for fourteen months after an accident. Last November, he happened to see Karl Dastoli, a sophomore at Berkshire Community College, play at the YMCA. Dastoli was that rare thing, a very good player, and they started playing regularly. Watching them play is a joy; ferocious serves are met with ease and quick shots go over the net, until a player is caught off guard and loses the point.

This Story in History was selected from the archives of Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.berkshireeagle.com/history/eagle-archives-fame-for-a-stepchild/article_fb52c31c-00bd-11ef-9914-dbc7185f2d49.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos