PEP and USD split 2024 WCC Men's Tennis Weekly Awards final





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. Pepperdine and San Diego shared the final weekly Credit Union 1 Men's Tennis awards of 2024. Edward Winter won CU1 WCC Singles Player of the Week for the Waves for the second time this season. USD's doubles team of Blake Kasday and Sacchitt Sharrma was named CU1 WCC Doubles Team of the Week for the first time this season. CREDIT UNION 1 WCC SINGLES PLAYER OF THE WEEK EDWARD WINTER, FR. PEPPERDINE After trailing 5-3 in the second set to Pacific's Peter Alam, Winter staged an impressive comeback in his 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 win that not only set up Pepperdine's 4-3 victory over Pacific, but also gave the Waves a share of the WCC regular season title. Earlier this week, he also defeated Portland's Oscar Brown in three sets to help Pepperdine beat Portland 4-2. This is the third time the Waves have won this award in 2024. Also nominated:Terence Das, Pacific; Pablo Gomez Galvan, Gonzaga; Pierre Lieutaud, Saint Mary; Saccitt Sharrma, San Diego CREDIT UNION 1 WCC DOUBLES TEAM OF THE WEEK BLAKE KASDAY, SR., AND SACCHITT SHARRMA, SR. SAN DIEGO Blake Kasday and Sacchitt Sharrma posted a 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles over LMU's Inigo Ibarguengoitia and Toky Ranaivo to help San Diego clinch a share of the WCC regular season title. This is the second time in the last three weeks that Sharrma has been part of the Conference doubles team of the week. The Toreros won this award seven times in 2024, a best in the Conference. Also nominated:Linus Carlsson Halldin and George Davis, Pepperdine; Diego Jarry and Paulo Hugo Etchecoin, Saint Mary's; Sasha Trkulja and Matthew Hollingworth, Gonzaga 2024 Credit Union 1 WCC Men's Tennis Singles Players of the Week

January 23: Luca Lemaitre, Santa Clara

January 30:Oliver Tarvet, San Diego

February 6:Oliver Tarvet, San Diego

February 13:Lambert Ruland, San Diego

February 20:Lambert Ruland, San Diego

February 27:Maxi Homberg, Pepperdine

March 5th:Edward Winter, Pepperdine

12 March: Stian Klaassen, San Diego

March 19: Oliver Tarvet, San Diego

March 26: Ran Amar, Pacific Ocean

April 2:Oliver Tarvet, San Diego

April 9: Peter Alam, Pacific Ocean

April 16: Savriyan Danilov, San Diego

April 23:Edward Winter, Pepperdine 2024 Credit Union 1 WCC Men's Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week

January 23: Buxman/Honnappa, Santa Clara

January 30:Moysan/Maxant, Saint Mary's

February 6:Needs/Vasa, San Diego

February 13:Needs/Vasa, San Diego

February 20:Needs/Vasa, San Diego

February 27:Winter/Fellin, Pepperdine

March 5th: Klaassen/Tarvet, San Diego

12 March: Klaassen/Tarvet, San Diego

March 19: Davis/Halldin, Pepperdine

March 26: Membrives/Greco, Saint Mary's

April 2: Ocana/Keremedchiev, Portland

April 9: Sharrma/Vasa, San Diego

April 16: Wülfing/Smiej, LMU

April 23: Kasday/Sharrma, San Diego

