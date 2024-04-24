Fashion
Designer Nancy Gonzalez sentenced to prison for smuggling crocodile and python handbags | Fashion
A top fashion designer whose accessories have been used by celebrities, from Britney Spears to the cast of the TV series Sex and the City, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court to drug smuggling. crocodile handbags from his native Colombia.
Nancy Gonzalez was arrested in 2022 in Cali, Colombia, and later extradited to the United States for leading a massive, multi-year conspiracy involving recruiting couriers to transport her handbags on commercial flights to high-end showrooms and fashion events in New York, all in violation of American wildlife. laws.
It's all motivated by money, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald said Monday, who compared Gonzalez's behavior to that of drug dealers. If you want to deter such conduct, you want it to be the cocaine kingpin, not the person on the ground.
Gonzalez's lawyers asked for leniency for the famous designer, describing her journey from a divorced single mother of two who designed belts on a home sewing machine in Cali for friends and became a fashion icon who surpassed Dior, Prada and Gucci.
She was determined to show her children and the world that women, including minority women like her, can successfully pursue their dreams and become financially independent, they wrote in a memo before Monday's hearing. Against all odds, this small but mighty woman managed to create the first-ever luxury, high-end fashion company from a third world country.
Lawyers said the 71-year-old designer had already paid dearly for her crimes. The Colombian company she created, which once employed 300 mostly women workers, declared bankruptcy and ceased operations after her arrest.
They also argued that only 1% of the goods it imported into the United States did not have proper authorization and were samples intended for New York Fashion Week and other events.
Gonzalez, addressing the court before the sentencing, said she deeply regretted not meticulously following U.S. laws and that her only wish was to hug her 103-year-old mother again.
From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to the United States of America. “I never intended to offend a country to which I owe immense gratitude,” she said, holding back tears. Under pressure, I made bad decisions.
Prosecutors countered that Gonzalez acquired great wealth and an opulent lifestyle, which contrasted with the couriers she recruited to smuggle her goods into the United States. Couriers were instructed to declare the items as gifts for loved ones if customs officers asked them questions.
Its mission morphed into producing criminals, Watts-Fitzgerald said. She tried to rewrite the law for herself, to do things her way.
According to testimony from her co-defendants and former employees, before major fashion events, Gonzalez, described as a micromanager, would recruit up to 40 passengers to each carry four designer handbags on commercial flights. In this way, prosecutors estimate, she smuggled goods worth up to $2 million into the United States. González's lawyers disputed that claim and said each skin only cost about $140.
All skins came from caimans and pythons bred in captivity. Nonetheless, on some occasions it failed to obtain appropriate import permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, required by a widely ratified international treaty governing trade in endangered and threatened wildlife.
In 2016 and 2017, U.S. officials warned her about breaking those rules, making her conduct particularly egregious, Judge Robert Scola said in handing down his sentence.
Prosecutors asked for a harsher sentence, of 30 to 37 months. But Scola said he was taking into account the nearly 14 months she spent in harsher conditions in a Colombian prison awaiting extradition. Gonzalez, who was out on bail and in custody at his daughter's Miami home, is due to turn himself in June 6 to begin his sentence.
Although trade in the skins used by Gonzalez was not banned, they came from protected wild animals that require close monitoring under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known by its initials Cites.
Salma Hayek, Britney Spears and Victoria Beckham are among the celebrities who have purchased handbags carefully crafted by Gonzalez. His work was also included in a 2008 exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Gonzalez's lawyers showed the court a video, from 2019, of top buyers at New York department store Bergdorf Goodman, Saks and others praising the designers' creativity, productivity and humanity, prosecutor Watts comments – Fitzgerald, who said retailers would probably regret it today.
They must regret being subjected to this, and if they found out this was being presented in court, they would cringe, Watts-Fitzgerald said. They have their own brand to protect.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2024/apr/23/designer-nancy-gonzalez-sentenced-to-prison-for-smuggling-crocodile-and-python-handbags
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Designer Nancy Gonzalez sentenced to prison for smuggling crocodile and python handbags | Fashion
- Seattle police release text messages from UW coaches in Tybo Rogers rape case
- Jude Bellingham makes a football awards ceremony look rather Hollywood
- Miles College Golden Bears lead the opening rounds of the 2024 Cricket SIAC Men's Golf Tournament
- Is the 13 Going on 30 dress gone forever?
- Will the New York Stock Exchange move to 24/7 trading?
- PTI denies 'secret talks' with establishment – Pakistan
- Iraq and Turkey sign more than 24 agreements
- U.S. military aircraft transports support and security personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince > U.S. Southern Command > Press releases
- Two journalism and strategic media students head to Hollywood
- Greenwaldt earns CSC Academic All-America Honor
- Yogi took 'vikas' to new heights: PM Narendra Modi | Lucknow News