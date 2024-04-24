Things to look forward to for Penn State football in 2024





STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Blue-White football game at Penn State on April 13 resulted in Team White shutting out Team Blue 27-0. The game showed things that can be improved and highlighted positive aspects of the team as fans look forward to the 2024 season. Here are some things to look forward to from the Nittany Lions this season after the Blue and White Game: 4. Look for true freshman Quinton Martin Martin rushed six times for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue and White game. Martin, a native of Belle Vernon, was one of the top running backs in Pennsylvania who enrolled at Penn State in December. “He's a great kid,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “He has learned the offense very well. I think he has very good eyesight. But I think he has a lot of work to do between now and West Virginia and I think he will do it. I think he has a chance to be in that rotation in training camp.” Martin got a lot of playing time in the Blue-White game because Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton did not play. Franklin said after the game that Singleton chose not to play and that Allen had some “bumps and bruises” that kept him sidelined. 3. New technology for the coaches Franklin and his staff typically use headsets for games, but that's changing. The technical staff will mainly use iPads next season, which they tried for the first time on Saturday. Franklin said there were some complications that they will address before the start of the season. “(It) wasn't perfect, but it's valuable to get some reps of that at Beaver Stadium before the season,” Franklin said. “I had some issues with screen glare, so we're going to see how we can adjust those things.” 2. Drew Allar stayed consistent In last season's Blue and White game, quarterback Drew Allar threw for 202 yards, which is exactly how many yards the junior scored in this year's matchup. Allar threw for one touchdown to help the White team get the win. 1. Transfer AJ Harris had a solid performance In the fan's first look at Georgia transfer AJ Harris, the sophomore cornerback posted seven tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup for the Blue team.

