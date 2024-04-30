PEP, USD earn bids to NCAA women's tennis tournament





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO –Pepperdine and San Diego have been selected for the 2024 NCAA Womens Tennis Tournament, as announced Monday. The No. 6 seed will host SIUE in Malibu in the first round, with a possible matchup between Arizona State or Northwestern in the second round. San Diego stays close to home in Los Angeles. The Toreros will face Grand Canyon in the first round, and if they win, they will face the winner of No. 11 seeds USC and Cal Poly. The Waves are a national seed for the eighth straight time and 12th time in program history. The Waves are 19-3 at home through the first two rounds of the tournament and have won their last fourteen early round games on their home court. After collecting one of the top eight seeds, Pepperdine would also stay home for the super regionals. At last weekend's WCC Womens Tennis Tournament, No. 1 seed Pepperdine captured the Conference title over No. 2 seed San Diego 4-0, marking the 10th consecutive WCC tournament title for the Waves. Pepperdine advanced to the third round last season before losing 4-3 to Texas. Pepperdine reached the NCAA national championship match in 2022. The Waves have the No. 2 doubles team in the country in Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen. Broadus also won WCC Player of the Year. This will be the first-ever meeting between Pepperdine and SIUE. PEP is overall 13-8 vs. Arizona State, last meeting in 2017. The Waves have won the last four in a row against the Sun Devils. PEP is 9-1 all-time vs. Northwestern, last meet of 2019. Since March 29, San Diego's only losses have been to Pepperdine, including last week's WCC tournament. The Toreros have won six of their last eight games heading into the national tournament. USD returns to the national tournament after falling to Texas in the second round last year. The Toreros are making their 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their fifth consecutive trip. USD has played Grand Canyon just once before, a 4-1 loss in 2018. The first two rounds will take place on May 3 and 4 or May 4 and 5. The winner from each location will advance to the super-regional competition on May 10 or 11. Each super regional location will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super regional winners will advance to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 17-19.

