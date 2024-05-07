Veteran Ma Long misses the chance to defend the Olympic singles title





Chinese table tennis star Ma Long returns the ball to Canada's Edward Ly during their men's singles group match at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup on April 17, 2024 in the Macau Special Administrative Region. Ma sealed top spot in the group after winning his first two matches and advanced to the last 16. Photo: VCG Chinese table tennis legend and two-time Olympic men's singles champion Ma Long will miss the chance to defend his title at the upcoming Paris Olympics as he was not included in the recently unveiled Chinese men's singles squad. Current men's singles No. 1 Wang Chuqin and No. 2 Fan Zhendong will be the two players representing China in men's singles at the Paris Olympics, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) announced on Tuesday. However, Ma, a five-time Olympic gold medalist since London 2012, is likely to be included in the team event, analysts say. “Although Ma will miss this opportunity to defend his singles title, but with his wealth of experience and seasoned skills, there is a good chance he will secure a spot in the team event, where he could clinch a sixth Olympic gold medal,” said Mao Jiale, a Chengdu-based sports commentator told the Global Times. The table tennis events at the Paris Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 10 at the South Paris Arena, with the mixed doubles gold medal to be decided first on July 30 and the men's singles champion crowned on August 4. Wang is also included in the mixed doubles, along with his regular partner Sun Yingsha. These Paris Games will be Wang's debut at the Olympics and Sun's second appearance. Since establishing their partnership, Wang and Sun have shown their chemistry on the court and achieved impressive results. The duo stormed through to capture the mixed doubles title at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships and successfully defended their title in 2023. The above players included in the CTTA roster automatically qualify for the men's or women's team events. The other women's singles spot will be decided in a week, with Tokyo Olympics women's singles champion Chen Meng and current world No. 2 Wang Manyu battling it out for the spot. It also means Wang Chuqin becomes the first Chinese male player to take on singles, mixed doubles and team events at one Olympic Games. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Chinese duo Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen narrowly missed the gold medal, losing to Japanese duo Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito in the final. The mixed doubles at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will consist of 16 pairs. Prior to CTTA's announcement on Tuesday, nine pairs had already been determined through qualifying tournaments and Olympic qualifying events.

