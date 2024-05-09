Sports
The name of the Utah hockey team will be determined in part with a Desert News fan survey
The name of Utah's new NHL franchise is at least partially in the hands of the people.
On Wednesday, Smith Entertainment Group announced that the process of naming the team has formally begun with the launch of an online survey that fans can participate in.
Qualtrics, which franchise owner Ryan Smith founded and made him a billionaire, will lead the research process. The trial will take place in multiple parts, with the first starting on Wednesday and running through May 22.
The survey offers twenty team name options and fans are encouraged to select up to four of their favorites. The list of 20 was compiled through a Qualtrics survey that Smith published online a few days before reports surfaced that the Arizona Coyotes could move to Utah.
The fine print of the study reads: The final name of the team remains at the sole discretion of SEG at all times.
The 20 team name options up for voting are as follows:
- Glaciers of Utah
- Utah Mammoth
- Utah Caribou
- Utah powder
- Utah storm
- Utah ice cream
- Utah H.C
- Utah freezes over
- Utah Monarch
- Utah Beehive
- Utah swarm
- Utah Mountain Climbers
- Utah gif
- Utah Gorges
- Utah Yeti
- Black diamonds from Utah
- Utah Outlaws
- Utah rage
- Utah explosion
- Snowstorm in Utah
Utah's NHL team is an asset to the community and we want to ensure the community has a say in what the name is, Smith said in a statement. Utah has been showing up for this team ever since the NHL awarded us the franchise less than three weeks ago, and it's only fitting that our fans get the rare opportunity to help name the team they will cheer for. “
Smith has previously hinted that hockey fans will be able to choose the new team name, including when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show last month.
We're doing a bracket, Smith told McAfee, and I think we'll take us all the way down from eight, and the fans will vote for this.
Once the name is finalized, it will be announced sometime during the team's first season. SEG will work with New York firm Doubleday & Cartwright on the logo and branding (as Smith previously mentioned).
Doubleday & Cartwright has worked with major sports teams and major companies such as Nike and Apple in the past.
Due to the length of the process, the team will not have new branding for its inaugural season in Salt Lake City, which begins in the fall.
The team will wear jerseys that say Utah on them, and all branding will also say Utah only. There will be no logo, mascot or other official livery.
The new logo, branding and livery for the team won't be introduced until sometime before the start of the 2025-2026 NHL season.
It is common for teams to let the community they represent choose the team name when they arrive, although this won't be completely free as the survey will act as guardrails.
The study will use best practice research methodology to ensure fairness, accuracy and unbiased results, including randomization, geolocation identification, progressive discrete choice analysis, prevention of ballot box stuffing, encrypted data collection and storage, the announcement said. Wednesday. Backend analytics also includes deduplication and best practice statistical methods to ensure data integrity.
|
