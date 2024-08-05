Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe dies aged 55; New South Wales; Australia; Victoria





Thorpe, a stocky build with a football background, established himself as a quality left-hander by making a century on his Test debut against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993. He shared the crease with then captain Graham Gooch for a long innings partnership, losing little compared to his venerable partner. Thorpe coped well with the tactical challenges of the Australians and their challenges, although Ian Healys scored a not out in his third Test at Edgbaston, prompting an 'I'll show you' attack on Shane Warne and a stumping. Loading Thorpe, who in those early years did not always enjoy the confidence of the England selection committee, proved he had the courage and skill to handle top-speed play and the wiles of the game's best spinners. In January 1995, he hit another century against Australia on a fast WACA Ground pitch, which drew comparisons with a similar innings by a young Sachin Tendulkar on the same ground a few summers earlier. Over the next decade, Thorpe built up a convincing record in all conditions, averaging almost 47 against Australia and more than 35 against every country he played more than two Tests against. Later he would candidly remark that, In the beginning a Test batsman is always selfish. Once you are established, you can become a team player. His career spanned England's transition from an old-fashioned, inviting side to a more modern system of central contracts and greater collective purpose, but was also marked by personal problems. Thorpe's first marriage ended during a tour of India. After his retirement, he spoke openly about his mental health problems, which caused him to miss the 2002–03 tour of Australia. In 2005, England decided to part with Thorpe just before that year's epic Ashes match, taking his total to exactly 100 Tests. If he had been in fourth place in the order instead of 23-year-old Ian Bell, the small margin in the series might not have been so great. After retiring, Thorpe was appointed batting coach at NSW for the 2005–06 season. The following summer he was appointed assistant coach, also taking charge of the NSW Second XI. News, results and expert analysis from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/deep-shock-former-england-cricketer-graham-thorpe-dies-at-55-20240805-p5jzr5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos