Olympic table tennis player pulls off insane shot that 'defies the laws of physics' as he 'snakes' his opponent in the final





Olympic viewers believe a table tennis player 'defied the laws of physics' with a truly scandalous stroke in the sport's final. The one thing the Olympic Games do offer every four years is the opportunity to watch sports that you might not normally be interested in. Handball is a sport that comes to mind. Many viewers are fascinated by this sport, even though they do not know the rules. Table tennis is another example and spectators were shocked by a shot from Swedish table tennis player Truls Moregardh in the gold medal match against China's Fan Zhendong. Moregardh was just two points from defeat in Paris when he unleashed a truly stunning strike. Truls Moregardh produced magic. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) After a long rally, the Olympian threw a shot, with the ball almost hitting the ground. The Swede even gave the shot an impressive spin before the ball ended up in Fan's side of the net. The ball then left the surface, giving Moregardh perhaps one of the most impressive points he has achieved in table tennis at the Olympics. After seeing this incredible photo, the general opinion on social media was that it “defies the laws of physics”. “Swede Truls Mregrdh was on the verge of losing the table tennis final at the Olympics and said he wanted to do something nice for the crowd. This is so good,” someone wrote on Twitter. A second added: “Another angle and replay of Truls Moregard's Snake shot in the medal match. #Tabletennis. And those smiles at the end from both players.” A third joked: “The physics of this 'snake punch' by Sweden's Truls Mregrdh in table tennis at the Olympic final,” while a fourth simply said: “Wait a minute…wtf.” A truly incredible photo. (Eurosport) Although the shot was fantastic, it was not enough for Moregardh to win the match, as he lost 4-1 to his Chinese opponent. Still, he won a silver medal and showed one of the most impressive table tennis shots you will ever see. At another Olympics, NFL legend Tom Brady was amazed by her performance. Many viewers of the Olympic Games took to Twitter en masse to discuss this beautiful moment. “Legends recognize legends,” someone wrote. A second added: “A GOAT appreciating another GOAT,” while a third joked: “All the other sports GOATs come to see the gymnastics GOAT >>>.” Biles spoke of her impressive 11-medal haul: “I have accomplished far more than I ever could have imagined, not only at these Olympic Games, but in sport. “So I can't be mad at the performance… Competing and then walking away with four medals. I'm not mad at it.”

