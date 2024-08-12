Sports
Bob Allen Award winner aims to inspire others | News, Sports, Jobs
LAKE PLACID — When it comes to American women’s hockey, this town has a rich history. For more than 25 years, Lake Placid has been the unofficial home of American women’s hockey. Almost every year, the best female hockey athletes from the U.S. come here for a week-long camp.
U.S. women's national team member Laila Edwards, who was here last week for the USA Hockey Women's National Festival, has already achieved historic feats in her young hockey career. She earned another in May when she was named Bob Allen Player of the Year.
Last November, Edwards became the first-ever Black woman to be named to the U.S. national hockey team. Edwards said it's a little overwhelming to hold that title, but “in a good way.”
“It's incredible to hopefully be a role model and set a standard and show someone that 'if I can see it, I can be it.'” she said on Friday. “It's a little cliché, but I think it's true. When you see someone who looks like you playing at the highest level, it's motivating. I hope to motivate everyone, honestly, but especially girls of color.”
Edwards is not only a role model for young female hockey players, she is also a standout forward for the U.S. Her Bob Allen Player of the Year award, named in honor of Lake Placid native Bob Allen, is given to an outstanding female hockey player born in America.
Edwards, who is 20 and still in college, was the Most Outstanding Female Player this year despite being one of the youngest players on the U.S. Women's National Team.
In her first-ever IIHF Women's World Championship in April in Utica, Edwards dominated and tied for the tournament lead in goals with six. She was named tournament MVP, which she said “cool and all,” but she hoped to go home with a gold medal.
“I came there for one thing and it didn't happen,” she said. “But the experience I had with that team was something I would never, ever, ever trade for anything. Everyone on that team treated me with so much respect, they're such great leaders, great coaches and I had the time of my life.”
She was the youngest non-goalie ever to be named World Cup MVP and her play in Utica actually earned her the Bob Allen Award, which she called an honor.
“When you look at the previous list of people who have won that award, it is an honor to be among those names, and I am super grateful for that,” she said. “It also shows that there is still work to be done. I have a lot more to do.”
Edwards was 1 year old when the award was renamed in honor of Allen, who died in 2007.
Allen was the president of the 1998 gold medal-winning U.S. women's Olympic ice hockey team. He was considered the godfather of the U.S. women's ice hockey team and was the torch relayer for the 2002 Olympics. He also worked for the city of North Elba for 25 years, managing the Olympic Center with the North Elba Park District from 1967 until his retirement in 1981. His son, Denny, replaced him in 1982.
Allen is a big part of the reason Lake Placid has hosted the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival almost every year since the late ’90s — most famously in 1998 when women’s hockey was added to the Winter Olympics. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, it was held in Blaine, Minnesota, and in 2022 it was moved to Buffalo.
Edwards has attended hockey camps in Lake Placid several times, but when she looks back at the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena at the Olympic Center, she still feels a sense of nostalgia.
She's only 20, so much of her knowledge of the events that happened here in 1980 comes from the 2004 Disney film “Miracle.” But one name stands out to her: Mark Johnson.
Johnson, a member of the U.S. hockey team at the 1980 Olympics, also happens to be Edwards' hockey coach at the University of Wisconsin.
“He is a great coach”, said Edwards. “We don't have a strict line, he trusts us. He implements systems but lets us play our game, which is incredible. He doesn't overdo it, he has great balance and he has a lot in his head to learn.”
At Wisconsin, Edwards helped her team to its 15th NCAA Frozen Four appearance as a sophomore, posting a career-high 56 points on 21 goals and 35 assists and 17 multi-point games.
Edwards, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, made hockey her top priority when she was 13. She skated until she was 5, playing boys' hockey for most of that time until she took up hockey, after which she attended boarding school in Rochester.
While Edwards is rising in prominence on the U.S. national team, she takes nothing for granted and wants to inspire more girls to play hockey.
“That's one of my biggest motivators right now: to inspire more girls to get into hockey because it's a very male-dominated sport,” she said. “I think sometimes the inspiration is a little bit lacking. (Hopefully I can) help with that inspiration to get more girls playing hockey. And other girls can get other girls playing, kind of a domino effect.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/sports/local-sports/2024/08/bob-allen-award-winner-aims-to-inspire-others/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bob Allen Award winner aims to inspire others | News, Sports, Jobs
- Legionnaires' disease cases traced to cooling tower at popular New Hampshire resort
- From Iceland – More than 450 earthquakes in one week, and another eruption is expected
- Issac Hayes' family threatens to sue Donald Trump over rally music
- Boris Johnson's return to the Telegraph, some insiders say, is a 'gimmick'
- Boys' golf and girls' tennis move to the fall starting in 2025-26
- Pakistan: Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed placed in military custody, court martial opened
- Kiribati's pro-China government faces electoral test | Northwest & National News
- US sends submarine, aircraft carrier to Middle East over Iran-Israel attack fears
- India's rail network expansion continues under PM Modi's watchful eye
- Unimetals acquires Sims UK metals business in $195m deal
- Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon lead the preseason AP Top 25 college football rankings