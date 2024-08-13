Sports
Google's AI robot takes on professional table tennis players and wins 100% of beginner-level matches
Last updated:
The AI robot played 29 matches against professional tennis players of different levels. (Photo credit: YouTube)
However, the AI agent failed to achieve a single victory against advanced and advanced-plus level players.
Can robots developed with artificial intelligence compete with professional athletes? To address this issue, Google’s AI company DeepMind recently set up a table tennis competition between their robot and 29 players of different levels. The influence of AI has been evident in many sectors in recent times. The technology has already raised eyebrows by doing many things that are beyond our imagination. Despite the remarkable progress, AI-created robots are yet to show human performance in terms of accuracy, speed, and adaptability.
Since these qualities can only be assessed in sports, Google DeepMind decided on the table tennis competition. In order to perfectly assess the skills of their AI robot, a professional instructor was appointed to determine the levels of its opponents: beginner, intermediate, advanced and advanced-plus.
The matches were played according to the standard rules of the game. However, some adjustments had to be made, as the robot could not physically serve the ball. After all the tests were completed, it was found that the AI robot had a 45 percent win rate in all matches and won 46 percent of the matches, according to a statement from Google DeepMind.
Based on skill levels, the AI robot won all matches against beginners and had a 55 percent win rate against mid-level opponents. However, it failed to achieve a single victory against players of advanced and advanced-plus levels.
Barney J. Reed, a professional table tennis coach, was present during the test. About the performance of the AI-developed machine, he said: It was really amazing to see how the robot plays with players of all levels and styles. Our goal was to get the robot to an intermediate level. Amazingly, it did that, all the hard work paid off.”
I feel the robot has exceeded even my expectations. It has been an honor and a pleasure to be a part of this research. I have learned so much and am very grateful to everyone I had the pleasure of working with on this,” Reed added.
According to DeepMind, this is the first instance in which a robot has played a full competitive match against previously unseen humans. Their AI agent had a high-level controller that could promptly select the most effective skill. It also had several low-level skills that specialized in some basic aspects of table tennis, such as forehand serve, backhand targeting, and forehand topspin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/viral/googles-ai-robot-faces-pro-table-tennis-players-wins-100-of-beginner-level-matches-9014214.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google's AI robot takes on professional table tennis players and wins 100% of beginner-level matches
- Free Putin critic details what life was like in a Russian prison
- Musk's interview with Trump marred by technical problems
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day looks over the years are a stylish tribute to India's culture and tradition
- Fact Check: This Viral Image Claiming to Show Cricketer Liton Das Is Edited and Old
- Prabowo vows to complete Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara, continuing Jokowi's legacy
- Utah Hockey Club Begins Construction of New Training Facility
- Ukraine claims it now controls 1,000 square km of Russia's Kursk region
- New study predicts cancer deaths in men to increase 93% by 2050
- Pakistani Senator Links Former ISI Chief Faiz's Arrest to Imran Khan's Party, Says 'Many Big Personalities Are About to Fall'
- Tennis NZ » Lulu Sun qualifies in Cincinnati
- Forest fires in Athens continue to burn through the night BBC News