Google's AI robot takes on professional table tennis players and wins 100% of beginner-level matches

Can robots developed with artificial intelligence compete with professional athletes? To address this issue, Google’s AI company DeepMind recently set up a table tennis competition between their robot and 29 players of different levels. The influence of AI has been evident in many sectors in recent times. The technology has already raised eyebrows by doing many things that are beyond our imagination. Despite the remarkable progress, AI-created robots are yet to show human performance in terms of accuracy, speed, and adaptability.

Since these qualities can only be assessed in sports, Google DeepMind decided on the table tennis competition. In order to perfectly assess the skills of their AI robot, a professional instructor was appointed to determine the levels of its opponents: beginner, intermediate, advanced and advanced-plus.

The matches were played according to the standard rules of the game. However, some adjustments had to be made, as the robot could not physically serve the ball. After all the tests were completed, it was found that the AI ​​robot had a 45 percent win rate in all matches and won 46 percent of the matches, according to a statement from Google DeepMind.

Based on skill levels, the AI ​​robot won all matches against beginners and had a 55 percent win rate against mid-level opponents. However, it failed to achieve a single victory against players of advanced and advanced-plus levels.

Barney J. Reed, a professional table tennis coach, was present during the test. About the performance of the AI-developed machine, he said: It was really amazing to see how the robot plays with players of all levels and styles. Our goal was to get the robot to an intermediate level. Amazingly, it did that, all the hard work paid off.”

I feel the robot has exceeded even my expectations. It has been an honor and a pleasure to be a part of this research. I have learned so much and am very grateful to everyone I had the pleasure of working with on this,” Reed added.

According to DeepMind, this is the first instance in which a robot has played a full competitive match against previously unseen humans. Their AI agent had a high-level controller that could promptly select the most effective skill. It also had several low-level skills that specialized in some basic aspects of table tennis, such as forehand serve, backhand targeting, and forehand topspin.