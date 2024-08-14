Padua football preview: Bruins focus on completing 2024 training camps





PARMA, Ohio Near misses in 2023 provide motivation for Padua Franciscan for the 2024 football season. The Bruins narrowly missed out on the OHSAA Division III playoffs last year, finishing 17th in Region 10 after leading in five of their six losses. It all came down to a 44-41 loss in Week 10 to Walsh Jesuit that eliminated the Bruins by a goal-line score and cost them a postseason berth. “We just haven't finished the games,” coach Kevin Kubit said during practice Monday. “This year, our focus is on finishing every day.” Coincidentally, running back Roderick Love made a playoff appearance two years ago by setting the school record for single-game rushing in a regional semifinal victory. Love is now on track to potentially break the school's career rushing records in yardage and touchdowns. He has an experienced offensive line in front of him, led by Ohio University commit Brandon Homady, and experienced teammates with him, including returning starting guard Jake Dusek and center Andrew Mruczkowski. Love has offers from Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan. Defensively, the Bruins are led by four-year starting linebacker Devin Shaw-Mason, as well as Christian Ruggiero and Conner Williams, two players who can make big plays in the secondary. Follow the Bruins from practice on Monday as they are previewed in the video above and a brief recap below. Camp visits will continue through practices in August, before the high school football season begins on August 23. Padua Browns Record year 2023: 4-6 Coach: Kevin Kubit (second season) Competition: North Coast Conference Players to watch Nick Barker, QB, 5-11, 190, sr. Roderick Love, RB, 5-9, 175, sr. Riley Cervenka, WR, 6-1, 180, sr. Gio Roman, TE/DL, 6-1, 200, sr. Brandon Homady, OT/DT, 6-4, 270, sr. Jake Dusek, G/DL, 6-0, 250, sr. Andrew Mruczkowski, C, 6-0, 220, sr. Thomas Swartz, OL/DL, 1.88 m, 100 kg, sr. Bo Barney, OL/DL, 1.83 m, 121 kg, jr. Zion Mealing, OL/DL, 5-11, 280, jr. Antonio Haddad, OL/DL, 6-0, 280, jr. Dom Hankins, DL/OL, 5-10, 220, sr. Nick Soworowski, DL/OL, 5-10, 280, sr. Devin Shaw-Mason, LB, 5-11, 180, sr. Brady Devore, LB, 5-8, 170, jr. Athan Miday, LB/TE, 5-11, 190, jr. Nick Kelly, LB, 5-7, 180, so. Ryan Arko, LB/WR, 5-10, 170, sr. Christian Ruggiero, CB, 5-7, 155, sr. Conner Williams, S/WR, 5-11, 170, sr. Andrew Chapin, DB/WR, 6'3, 170 lbs, jr. Chase Weizer, DB/RB, 5-8, 150, jr. Kyle Krawczyk, DB/WR, 5-7, 150, sr. Caleb Zolkowski, K/P, 5-9, 140, jr. Schematic Aug 23 at Alliance August 30 vs. Sandusky Perkins September 6 vs. Lutheran West September 13 in Sandusky September 20 vs. Elyria Catholic Sept. 27 in North Royalton October 4 at Lake Catholic Oct. 11 vs. Holy Name Oct 18 vs. Notre Dame Cathedral Latin October 25 at Walsh Jesuit Contact sports reporter Matt Goul at X (@mgoul), Wires (@mgoul) or email ([email protected]).

