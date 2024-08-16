Australia team vs India, Steve Smith opening match, return to middle order, Usman Khawaja, video

Australian cricketer Steve Smith is not certain to open the batting for the Test team this summer. He has stated that he is prepared to return to the middle order if the national selection committee favours him at No. 4.

The 35-year-old moved to the top of the batting order after David Warner retired in January, batting first in four Tests against the West Indies and New Zealand.

Smith smashed an unbeaten 91 in the day-night Test at the Gabba but otherwise failed to silence his doubters, with 171 runs in eight innings at 28.50. The talented right-hander, impenetrable from his pads a few years ago, was caught LBW three times, beaten inside twice and once after a poorly judged leave.

Earlier this year, national selection committee George Bailey admitted it was unlikely Australia's top six would change ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign against India, which starts in November, but Smith has opened the door to a return to the middle order.

The New South Welshman, who enthusiastically pleaded his case to replace Warner at the top of the order last summer, is yet to decide where he will play against India and is leaving his fate in the hands of the national selection committee.

“I'm happy to bat anywhere,” Smith told Fox Cricket.

Well, I think they want me to continue (opening the batting) or go back to three or four. Well, we'll just have to wait and see.

I can bat anywhere pretty easily. Well, just see what happens and what the brain trust wants.

I like to be in the big series and do well and help the team, hopefully there will be a lot of the same this summer.

Smith admitted that the ten-minute changing of the guard between innings was the only part of batting that took some getting used to.

“It goes a little bit faster if you only have ten minutes, run off the field and then have to get back quickly,” Smith explains.

Other than that, I don't think much will change.

Meanwhile, Australia's season-opener Usman Khawaja admitted he prefers Smith to bat at No. 2 given his previous success in the middle order. In 111 Test innings at No. 4, he averages 61.50, including 19 centuries.

I'm not sure what the top six is ​​going to be this summer, Khawaja told Fox Cricket.

I've always loved Steve Smith, who batted at number 4. I've never shied away from that.

I know Steve Smith can score runs at one, two, three, four, five or six, but he averages 60 runs at four, so my preference is always for Smudge at four.

I love seeing him come in at No. 4, you get two wickets, and who do you get in? The best batsman in the world.

If you position it so it's open, I feel like you're giving them a chance to get it early.

Steve Smith's Test batting average by position

Opening hours 28.50 hrs

No. 3 67.07

No. 4 61.50

No. 5 57.18

No. 6 and below 28.73

Smith hopes to play a couple of Sheffield Shield matches for New South Wales before the Test series begins against India at Perth Stadium on November 22.

The top-flight fixtures could give Smith the chance to face the powerful Kookaburra ahead of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but he has not yet discussed with Blues staff what role he will play in the Sheffield Shield team.

I'll hit wherever they want me to. I don't really care, Smith continued.

They have some good young lads there. Sam Konstas is coming through who has done really well, while Nic Maddinson has also come to New South Wales.

I'm pretty easygoing, no matter where they want me to hit.