More changes as injured Lewis withdraws





BELFAST Ireland women's team have lost their second captain in a week to injury, with Gaby Lewis forced to withdraw due to a quadriceps injury. Lewis scored a century in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and then took over as captain for the ODI series after Laura Delany suffered an injury in the field. However, Lewis himself has now been forced to sit out the rest of the series with a quadriceps injury. Orla Prendergast will take on the captain's armband for the first time at international level (the 19th).and player to captain of the Irish women's team) with Arlene Kelly as vice-captain. Christina Coulter Reilly joins the team as a cover. Ed JoyceHead coach of the Irish women's team, said: After the high of a first ever ODI win against the Sri Lankans, Gaby was injured by Laura's [Delany] injury is another blow to this young team. In addition to the leadership on the pitch they provide, Laura and Gaby have amassed over 350 caps of experience between them, which is a lot to miss now. The positive thing is that thanks to the hard work of the last two years we have been able to develop a greater talent. That will stretch our resources, but I have confidence in the talent of this selection. Orla is new to captaincy at this level but has previously led at club level. She has an analytical cricketing mindset and an understanding of the game so I am confident she can bring her broad skills to this new role. PLOWS Ireland Women's ODI Team: Orla Prendergast (c) (Pembroke), Ava Canning (Leinster), Christina Coulter Reilly (Clontarf), Alana Dalzell (Bready), Sarah Forbes (Pembroke), Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Arlene Kelly (Malahide), Joanna Loughran (Leinster), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Jane Maguire (The Hills), Leah Paul (Merron), Freya Sargent (Clontarf), Rebecca Stokell (Merrion), Alice Tector (Phoenix). The Sri Lankan women's team consists of: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kawya Kavindi, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Inoshi Fernando, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana . COMPETITIONS T20I's: August 11, 2024: Ireland vs Sri Lanka 1 st T20I (scorecard)

T20I (scorecard) August 13, 2024: Ireland vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I (scorecard) ODIs: August 16, 2024: Ireland vs Sri Lanka 1 st ODI (scorecard)

ODI (scorecard) August 18, 2024: Ireland vs Sri Lanka 2 nd ODI (Stormont; starts 10.45 am)

ODI (Stormont; starts 10.45 am) August 20, 2024: Ireland vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI (Stormont; starts 10.45 am) FOLLOW THE SERIES Attend Watch A live stream of the series will be available in Ireland/UK via the Cricket Ireland Live YouTube channel: see here

Sri Lanka: via Dialog

India: via Fancode

Pakistan: Through Murders Follow scores

