Relegated Wynberg Cricket Club appoints new head coach

All-rounder Mohammed Rahman has returned to Wynberg Cricket Club in preparation for the Western Province Cricket Association's Division C First Division in 2024-25.

Rahman has returned to Wynberg Cricket Club in a player-coach role after one season at Rylands Cricket Club in the 2023-24 WPCA Premier League.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mohammed as our player-coach for the coming season. He has been an invaluable asset to the club in the past,” a statement from Wynberg Cricket Club said.

“He will lead the coaching department and contribute as a player. We wish him the best in this new venture. We believe he has the skills and capabilities required to to help our club move forward.”

Rahman has succeeded the former head coach of Wynberg Cricket Club Kyle Princewho left after Wynberg Cricket Club were relegated to the 2024-25 WPCA First Division C after finishing the 2023-24 First Division B in penultimate position, winning four and losing 14 games.

Wynberg Cricket Club has also appointed a new assistant coach Kevin Duminy.

“Kevin has been at the club for a while now more than 20 years“We are delighted to make this appointment as Kevin embodies everything that Wynberg has to offer and we wish him nothing but the best in his new role,” Wynberg Cricket Club added.

MORE latest WP club cricket news