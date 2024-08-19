Trkiye's Turan aims for Paralympic table tennis gold and gives back





Paralympic table tennis player Nesim Turan, who has won multiple medals at European and World Championships, has set his sights on gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Turan, who previously won bronze at the Paralympic Games, two world titles and several European championships, will compete for his third medal at the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024. Turan, who has made his mark both on the field and through his sense of social responsibility, stresses that helping those in need will be a key focus after the Games. The table tennis star uses his platform to support SMA patients and other underprivileged individuals through his YouTube channel, where he highlights public figures such as Galatasaray captain Fernando Muslera. “My goal is to touch more lives,” Turan told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Although we have made great strides with our YouTube project, the recent earthquake forced us to pause for a while. After Paris, I want to intensify these efforts and connect with inspiring figures like Haluk Levent and Eda Erdem to increase our impact. Winning medals and reaching more people through social initiatives is what drives me.” Turan also expressed a deep connection to his hometown of Ar, saying: “It is incredibly important to me to inspire and support the people of Ar, where many disabled people live isolated lives. If I win a medal in Paris, I plan to visit Ar and become more actively involved in the community, using art and sport to uplift and provide a sense of escape from life's challenges.” With Paris in mind, Turan is excited about the opportunity to face teammate and rival Abdullah Ztrk in the final. They started their para table tennis adventure together and both dream of performing in the final phase. “We have been close before in Rio and Tokyo, but we have not yet reached our goal. Playing together in the final in Paris is our ambition, although our bond as teammates and brothers is the most important thing,” Turan said. Turan believes that table tennis, Turkey's most successful sport at the Paralympics, has the potential for even greater achievements. “With seven quotas for Paris, we have a great chance to surpass our four medals from Tokyo and continue to make our country proud,” he added. Turan’s commitment to both his sport and his social causes underscores his drive to make a positive impact on and off the field, setting a powerful example for others.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter Stay up to date with what's happening in Turkey, the region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You may unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/world/turkiyes-turan-aims-for-paralympic-table-tennis-gold-giving-back/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos