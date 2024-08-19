Family and friends mourn the passing of Langston University football coach

ALSO NEW AT FIVE. THE LANGSTON COMMUNITY IS IN MOURNING TODAY. ALL AFTER LANGSTON UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT HEAD FOOTBALL COACH DARRELL MASON PASSED AWAY. HIS FAMILY CONFIRMS HIS DEATH. THE UNIVERSITY SHARED THIS STATEMENT WITH KOCO, CONFIRMING THAT MASON PASSED AWAY FROM A MEDICAL EMERGENCY. THEY FURTHER SAID, AND SHARED OF THE LIVES HE TOUCHED
Updated: 5:38 PM CDT Aug 18, 2024
Family and school officials have confirmed that Langston University football Assistant Head Coach Darryl Mason has died. My little brother Clifford Roderick Darryl Mason is with his mom and dad in heaven. Please pray for Darryl's children and grandchildren, Michael D. Mason wrote in a Facebook post. Mason, who was also listed as the team's offensive coordinator, suffered an isolated medical emergency on campus during practice and was taken to a hospital where he later died, school officials said. "The Langston University community mourns the passing of Coach Darryl Mason. The University learned of his passing following an isolated medical emergency, after which he received emergency medical attention. He was transported to a hospital in Guthrie, where he passed away. Coach Mason rendered valuable and dedicated service to the institution while serving as an assistant football coach and offensive coordinator. He was admired by countless students, faculty and staff and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Coach Darryl Mason," Langston University officials wrote in a statement Sunday afternoon. I attended Langston University from 2008-2022. During those years I met many people who became my colleagues and we were all family. It was there that I met Coach Darryl Mason. A great friend who loved his student-athletes. Rest in peace my friend!! RIP Coach, wrote Alicia Williams-Smith. Heaven certainly gained a good one today. I had the privilege of playing for you at NSU and he got me into college football. If you had to take your last breath, it wouldn't be anywhere else but on the football field. RIH Coach Darrly Mason see you at Golden Shores, DeVon Lockett wrote in a Facebook post. It is with a heavy heart to let you, the class of "78," know that Brother Darryl Mason has passed away and is now with the Father. Most of us who knew him well knew of his kindness, love for others, and love for coaching. He was so excited to be with us at the 40th reunion. He always greeted us with a hug. RIL Brother, Robert Holt wrote in a Facebook post.
LANGSTON, Oklahoma —
Family and school officials have confirmed that Darryl Mason, assistant head coach of the Langston University football team, has died.
My little brother Clifford Roderick Darryl Mason is with his mom and dad in heaven. Please keep Darryl's children and grandchildren in your prayers, Michael D. Mason wrote on Facebook.
Mason, who is also listed as the team's offensive coordinator, suffered an ankle medical emergency during a practice on campus and was taken to the hospital, where he later died, school officials said.
“The Langston University community mourns the passing of Coach Darryl Mason. The university learned of his passing following an isolated medical emergency, after which he received medical attention. He was transported to a hospital in Guthrie, where he passed away. Coach Mason rendered valuable and dedicated service to the institution while serving as an assistant football coach and offensive coordinator. He was admired by countless students, faculty and staff and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Coach Darryl Mason,” Langston University officials wrote in a statement Sunday afternoon.
From 2008-2022 I worked at Langston University. During those years I met many people who became my colleagues and we were all family. There I met Coach Darryl Mason. A great friend who loved his student athletes. Rest in peace my friend!! RIP Coach, wrote Alicia Williams-Smith.
Heaven sure got a good one today. Had the privilege of playing for you at NSU and he got me into college football. If you had to take your last breath, it wouldn't be anywhere else but on the football field. RIH Coach Darrly Mason see you at the Golden Shores, DeVon Lockett wrote in a Facebook post.
It is with a heavy heart that I must let you, the class of “78”, know that Brother Darryl Mason has passed away and is now with the Father. Most of us who knew him well knew of his kindness, love for others and love for coaching. He was so excited to be with us at the 40th reunion. He always greeted us with a hug. RIL Brother, Robert Holt wrote in a Facebook post.
