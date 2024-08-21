Ranking of coaches in the American football team from the 2024 season

It’s that time of year again. Before every football season, executives and fans alike start sweating for various reasons. The headaches of executives come from a delicate balancing act between maintaining the sports budget and hoping that the football coach doesn’t fall flat on his face, so that when the holidays roll around, said coach will celebrate with a payday. As demanding and skeptical as they are, fans have a lot to blame if their team doesn’t make the 12-team playoffs.

Last year’s list included five coaches who were fired for various reasons, including the two biggest salary bandits, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker. Those who survived the purge were Neal Brown, Butch Jones and Eli Drinkwitz, but the pink slip brigade waits for no man.

There's no reason to make anyone lose their job, but this is the situation in college sports, where the odds of success are slim and fans have less patience for losing.

These are the college football coaches ready for the 2024 season.

Billy Napier, Florida

With the Sunshine State’s financial resources, tradition and rich recruiting ground, this should be one of the best programs in the country. Instead, Napier has quickly turned Gator Nation into an afterthought, with an 11-14 record in his first two campaigns. And with a schedule stacked with national title-chasing teams (Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State), the powers that be in Florida could quickly turn on the buyout machine and start a new cycle in a desperate bid to return to the sport’s pinnacle.

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Losing to Michigan three years in a row is unacceptable to some. Its placement here has to do with what Ohio State thinks it deserves and what the football team actually is. This is a top program and one of the most talented in the country, and their arch-nemesis to the north felt the same way until Jim Harbaugh helped them get over the hump, promptly bid farewell to the annual madness and left for the NFL and the Los Angeles Chargers. Any other program would be thrilled with what Ryan Day has accomplished in his six years in Columbus. Not Buckeyes fans, who want national championships or to get rid of the guy who doesn’t deliver.

Butch Jones, Arkansas State

Jones didn’t accomplish much during his time at Arkansas State, and how he returned for a fourth season is anyone’s guess. The fact that he’s won a combined 11 games in the previous three seasons doesn’t inspire much confidence in the thousands of loyal fans who come to watch the Red Wolves. Regardless, 2023 was a success with competent play down the stretch and a bowl appearance, and there’s no doubt that a repeat performance is needed in 2024 to save his job.

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech

A third straight winless season will spell doom for Cumbie, who is trying to get Tech back on a winning streak that hasn’t happened since the end of the last decade. The Bulldogs enter 2024 with six straight losses. Fortunately for Cumbie, Conference USA is winnable, and regardless of the offensive genius he’s shown in previous stops, if the defense plays like it doesn’t want to stop anyone, the inevitable will happen.

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Winning at Vanderbilt is tough. Maybe they’re in the wrong conference, but when coaches take this job, they fully understand that their time on the sidelines, at least at this school, could be short. The Commodores have lost their last 10 games in 2023, giving up at least 31 points in each. Not only could they not stop anyone, but they also couldn’t move the ball, which is a recipe for getting you fired sooner rather than later, with another coach enjoying the improved stadium and facilities.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Hiring former motorcycle-riding head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator seems like a step in the right direction, if anything, to breathe some life and interest into the program. Still, Arkansas has the unfortunate responsibilities of being in the SEC, and navigating that schedule is nearly impossible. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders entered the transfer portal, leaving ex-Boise State quarterback Taylen Green to take the reins. It’s bowl game or bust for the Razorbacks, and even that might not be enough to save Pittman’s job.

Lincoln Riley, Southern California

The thinking went that Riley left Tornado Alley and the oppressive humidity of Oklahoma for the beaches of Southern California because he wanted to avoid the SEC. That rumor continues to crop up, depending on the day and who you believe. Well, the Trojans are off to another money-making conference where you actually have to play some semblance of defense to compete for titles. Riley's leash may be longer than the rest of the coaches on this list, and if he doesn't produce a Heisman finalist this year or in Indianapolis in December, the bench (or the NFL) may be his next destination.

Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati

Cincinnati should be a favorite going forward in a Big 12 Conference whose two most powerful schools, Texas and Oklahoma, have taken their egos and brands to the greener pastures of the SEC. This is a conference ripe for the picking, but it's tough to win when you're bad at every aspect of the game. On the other hand, the school could be patient and wait until Jan. 1, 2026, to fire Satterfield, making the buyout not so bad.

Joe Moorhead, Akron

Perhaps Moorhead is best suited for an offensive coordinator job, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Moorhead is quickly trending down the wrong path, just like his last stop at Mississippi State, where it’s over once the fan base turns its back on you. There are no such concerns at Akron, but a 4-20 record over the past two seasons won’t inspire confidence in the administration. The Zips will find out just how much they’ve improved when they visit Ohio State in a tone-setting season opener.

Dave Aranda, Baylor

It seems like an eternity since Baylor won the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss (it was 2022), and all the goodwill that came from that win has slowly evaporated. The Bears had the worst offense and defense in the Big 12, so Aranda has taken the reins back and is calling the shots on defense. Bringing in Jake Spavital to retool the offense was a smart move. The truth is, there’s no reason the Bears can’t win this conference and win it consistently for years to come.

Honorable mentions: Stan Drayton, Temple; Mario Cristobal, Miami (Fla.); Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh.