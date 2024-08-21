Connor McDavid Wedding Video Convinces Hockey Fans He Can Have Fun





Connor McDavid, 27, sheds 'boring hockey guy' image after Muskoka wedding video surfaces Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Article Contents Canadian NHL star Connor McDavid is shedding his image as a boring hockey player after video surfaced from his wedding celebration earlier this summer. McDavid and interior designer Lauren Kyle married last month in Muskoka in a European-style ceremony and a fairytale forest-themed reception. But one video circulating online has caught the attention of fans. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS Receive the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and more. Plus special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can view, share, and comment on on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES Receive the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and more. Plus special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can view, share, and comment on on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / LOGIN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or log in to continue reading. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Receive additional articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Don't have an account yet? Create an account or Login without password New a new way to log in Article Contents NP Posted Get a touch of perspective and the latest news of the day, in a highly readable format. By signing up, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder. You will receive the next issue of NP Posted in your inbox soon. There was a problem registering. Please try again. Article Contents Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents The Edmonton Oilers player was filmed having fun at the wedding afterparty, dancing on the shoulders of teammate Zach Hymans. The video was posted online by Canadian DJs LoudLuxury, although the original is no longer on their TikTok account. Copies of the video have been shared on social media. In a version posted on X, McDavid can be seen walking from the DJ booth to the dance floor on Hyman's shoulders, surrounded by friends. The video reads: Connor McDavid has finally overcome accusations of being a boring hockey man. On Reddit, users argued in the comments on a post with the videoin which McDavid's behavior is discussed. But even if McDavid is a boring hockey player, who cares. He is the best player in the world, someone wrote. He has no verbal personality, that's why he's boring, someone else wrote on Reddit. Recommended by Editorial Connor McDavid's fiancée shares wedding details, but Oilers fans talk about sunscreen Will McDavid wear his gray suit tonight now that the “luck” is over? One commentator gave some insight into why McDavid comes across as boring. He said that because he's such a good player, the only thing people can fault him for is his personality. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents He's still a little boring at times, but not nearly as bad as he was in his first few seasons, the person wrote. Meanwhile, more videos and photos have been released from the wedding itself, showing the rehearsal dinner, welcome party, ceremony, reception, and more from the afterparty. Kyle shared clips from each event in a series of videos on Instagram. Muskoka is special to the couple because it is where they got engaged, Kyle told Vogue AustraliaThe wedding took place on Old Woman Island, a 40-acre island in Lake Muskoka, real estate rental company Jaynes Luxury Rentals reported in a Facebook post. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents Kyle said production took ten days, involved four events in different locations and the infrastructure was built on an island that was only accessible by boat. I was really caught up in all the fine details of the wedding, I wanted everything we did to have meaning. The festivities began with a rehearsal dinner on an old-fashioned steamship sailing across the lake. We asked our guests to wear clothes inspired by old money, to play on the charm of the steamships, she told Vogue. In total, Kyle wore five dresses from luxury brands, including labels such as Chloe, Ralph Lauren and Vivienne Westwood. The evening concluded with the afterparty which Kyle described as a disco dream with LoudLuxury. Advertisement 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents As more content emerges from McDavid's wedding weekend, it's possible he will continue to deny the accusations about the boring hockey man. Our website is your home for breaking news, exclusive scoops, long reads and thought-provoking commentary. Bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up here for our daily newsletter, Posted. Article Contents Share this article in your social network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/video-connor-mcdavid-zach-hyman-wedding-afterparty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos