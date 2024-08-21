With Indian cricket in transition, the task for Gautam Gambhir is

Gautam Gambhir’s first tour of Sri Lanka as a coach failed to live up to expectations. When the BCCI announced Gambhir as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team last month, the excitement and speculation within the cricket community was as much a function of Gambhir’s career trajectory and his evolution as a player, leader and mentor as it was of the legacy left by the unassuming Rahul Dravid, who ended on a high that most sportsmen can only dream of.

Gambhir’s record as a captain of IPL teams is more than impressive. He has captained the fourth-most IPL matches (129 behind MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) and also holds the third-most IPL titles to his name, behind Dhoni and Sharma with five each. Gambhir also holds another distinction as he won the coach-mentor title for KKR (2024), in addition to his captaincy wins (2012, 2014), a feat only the great Shane Warne had previously achieved as both captain and coach of Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL in 2008. This probably helped seal Gambhir’s case in his favour for his current role.

The sheen of Gambhir's stardom may have been dulled by the brighter stars around him, but some of his achievements are unmatched even by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Gambhir is the only Indian, and one of only four cricketers, to have scored hundreds of runs in five consecutive Tests. He is also the only Indian batter to have scored 300-plus runs in four consecutive Test series. Moreover, he is the 12th highest run-scorer for India in T20 Internationals. Gambhir reached the pinnacle in 2009 when he was ranked the number one batsman in the ICC Test rankings (with Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid being the only other Indians to have achieved this feat before him). That same year, he also won the ICC Test Player of the Year award.

As the new head coach of a team that is reportedly in a rebuilding phase, Gambhir is expected to manage the generational transition in the dressing room. Gambhir is expected to nurture young talent and create an environment where they can flourish without the associated pressure. Known for his intensity on the field during his playing days, particularly his high-profile public spats with Shahid Afridi and Virat Kohli, he continues to wear his heart on his sleeve as a coach.

Much has been said about Gambhir eschewing the stardom of a few in favour of promoting egalitarianism in the dressing room. Who could argue with that? The reality, however, is much more nuanced. Here, one cannot help but get a sense of DJ vu. Despite the best intentions, Greg Chappell, as India coach, learned the hard way that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. The cricket community will never forget the incalculable damage Chappell wrought, the seeds of division and doubt that splintered one of India’s most talented teams.

Stars in Indian cricket are a reality that is unlikely to go away anytime soon. They are a huge part of the fabric of the game, as Indian cricket without superstars would be like the parallel or art cinema of the 80s, which was critically acclaimed but largely underappreciated by the masses and financially unrewarding. Every generation of cricket stars has inspired a generation of cricket fanatics. Sunil Gavaskar inspired Sachin Tendulkar, who in turn fueled the rise of Virat Kohli and a whole host of other cricketers. Shubman Gill drew inspiration from Kohli and MS Dhoni, and Gill is probably the inspiration for thousands of young, upcoming cricketers today.

Gambhir also recently resigned as an MP representing East Delhi in the 17th Lok Sabha. However, his record as an MP is anything but enviable. His overall attendance averaged 61 per cent, compared to the national average of 79 per cent. He participated in only three debates, while the average for MPs was over 46. Indian cricket and politics are inextricably linked Gambhir has already had a rude awakening to the fact that he does not enjoy unbridled power as a head coach. Five of his favourite support staff choices were initially rejected by the same board that had appointed him. While he may now have weathered the intricate vagaries of Indian cricket officials, he is likely to find that being the head coach of the Indian cricket team is no less challenging than being a Member of Parliament.

After Gambhir’s opening campaign as India’s head coach saw him comfortably wrap up the T20I series in Sri Lanka, things took a sharp turn when the team suffered their first ODI series loss to Sri Lanka in 27 years. India capitulated in less than 27 overs in the final match of the three-match series, winning none. India will play two Tests and three ODIs at home against Bangladesh, followed by a three-Test series against New Zealand before heading to Australia in November for a gruelling five-Test series. This should give Gambhir enough space to settle into his new role. Despite his tactical acumen and mental toughness, he will be on trial until he leads the team to a couple of overseas tour victories. A Test series win in Australia will validate him like no other. It will also be a test of his character. Until then, the jury is still out. Gautam Gambhir knows better than anyone that Indian cricket fans are fickle, demanding and quite unforgiving.

