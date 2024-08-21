Ticket sales for UTT 2024 have started





Ticket prices for the Ultimate Table Tennis League 2024 start at 49. Tickets for the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 are now available on BookMyShow as the excitement continues to build for India’s premier table tennis competition. The upcoming season of UTT is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7 as eight teams will battle it out for the crown for the first time with 23 thrilling matches played over 17 days. The competition offers fans an unforgettable opportunity to see some of the world's best paddlers in action up close, including world number 13 Bernadette Szocs, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Nigerian legend Quadri Aruna and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. The starting ticket price is set at 49 for the C-stand and G-stand. Fans can also enjoy a more exclusive experience in the VIP stand and the Courtside VIP box, priced at 999 and 1,499 respectively, which also includes access to the VIP lounge with unlimited food, drinks and games. The Courtside VIP Box ticket also gives you exclusive seating and the opportunity to take photos and collect autographs from star paddlers after the matches. Read also: Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Defending champions Athlead Goa Challengers take on debutants Jaipur Patriots in season opener Chennai has a great association with table tennis and a rich history of producing some of India’s best paddlers including the great Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan G and many others. With two new teams and more top players from across the world, the upcoming season is set to be bigger and more exciting and fans can expect 17 days of thrilling and entertaining action, said Ekansh Gupta, Vice President, UTT. Fans can also purchase their tickets offline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium ticket office, located near Gate No. 1, on every day of the competition from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Ticket prices for the final on September 7 have been set at 99 (stand C and stand G), 1,499 (VIP stand) and 1,999 (Courtside VIP box). Ultimate Table Tennis is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India. Fans from other parts of the country can also enjoy the live action on Sports18 3 and JioCinema. Tickets are available at: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/ultimate-table-tennis-2024/ET00405229 Team Squads for IndianOil UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar and Jash Modi Chennai Lions: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das and Abhinandh PB. Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik and Lakshita Narang. Athlead Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani and Mihai Bobocica (Italy) Jaipur Patriots: Moumita Dutta, Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja and Nithyashree Mani PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha and Amalraj Anthony Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh and Yashini Sivashankar In HomeTT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar and Maria Xiao (Spain) For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram; download the Khel Now Android app or iOS app and join our community on WhatsApp & Telegram

