England cricket Test tour of Pakistan at risk of TV blackout | Cricket





England could face a potential TV blackout during their Test tour of Pakistan in October after no British broadcaster bid for the rights to the three-match series. The Guardian has learned that there is no interest in the UK in a tender document published by the Pakistan Cricket Board last month, and no broadcaster has even started negotiations at this stage. England's most recent Test series in Pakistan in December 2022 was broadcast by Sky Sports, which has exclusive rights to all home Test matches. Ben Stokess' tourists made history on that trip, when England became the first team to record a 3-0 series win in Pakistan thanks to some superb Bazball batting and disciplined bowling, although that remarkable feat has failed to attract interest in this year's tour. It is believed that Sky has made it clear to the PCB that it has no intention of making an offer, while TNT Sport has refused to negotiate and has no plans to do so. To complicate matters further, the PCB has hired a local marketing agency to sell the overseas rights to the series rather than a global company such as IMG or Pitch International, who secured a late deal for England’s Test tour to India this year. Channel 4 bought the rights to England’s Test tour to India in 2021 during the third Covid lockdown, but that was a one-off given the large TV audience at home and the channel has not bid for Test cricket since. Sky has been the home of England’s away Test series matches for almost 30 years, since becoming the first broadcaster to show a live overseas tour when Graham Gooch’s team visited the West Indies in 1990, but has increasingly withdrawn from the market in recent years. The company has made a strategic decision to focus its resources on retaining exclusive rights to England’s home matches and events, including the World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan next year. Sky’s reasoning is based on an analysis that the cost of buying overseas rights and covering tours with their high production values ​​is difficult to justify given the limited additional subscribers they attract, particularly at a time of year when there is so much live football to broadcast. Sky Cricket’s winter schedule is consequently dominated by overseas T20 competitions, including the IPL, SA20 and ILT20, with commentary and production provided by local teams. TNT Sport has filled the void somewhat by acquiring rights to Test series in Australia, India, New Zealand and the West Indies, but has shown no interest in the Pakistan tour. The Warner Bros.-owned broadcaster has also made recent cuts, walking out of negotiations to extend its deal for European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby, with Premier Sports this month acquiring the rights to next season's competitions. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' thoughts on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy Statement: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising and content funded by third parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to improve our website and the Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion The lack of interest from broadcasters will be a huge source of frustration for cricket fans. The challenge of building an audience for Test cricket was on display at the start of England’s series against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Wednesday, when several thousand of the 14,500 people who had bought advance tickets failed to turn up.

