Blockhouse Bay Murder: Violent Massacre at Tennis Club in Full View of Members, Witness Says

Police guard the scene of a murder in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Lau did not witness the incident, but went to the scene shortly afterward. The victim was still alive when the ambulance arrived, but could not be saved, he said.

We've lived here for 30 years and we've never seen anything like this, Lau said. We're scared, you know, it's happening in our own yard.

Police went door to door on the streets to collect footage from residents' security cameras. Lau said they asked for footage between 11am and 12pm yesterday to check if people were walking past the club.

Police officers, including dog units, are at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Baldwin said police were collecting CCTV, dashcam and security footage from the Blockhouse Bay area around 11.30am yesterday.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around Rathlin Street.

While we are still open-minded, police suspect that the perpetrator left the scene on foot after the incident.

We offer support to those who witnessed what happened and would like to speak to anyone who has not yet contacted us.

There will be a visible police presence in the area as the crime scene is investigated today.

We understand how distressing this event is to our community and we are conducting 24-hour reassurance patrols in the area.

Formal identification of the victim is expected to be completed today and an autopsy will take place.

Police are guarding the scene of the accident this morning and have officers stationed on the walkways on both sides of the park.

A tent has been set up at the scene of yesterday's incident and a forensic team is now on site.

A man with serious injuries was found upon arrival, police said in a statement yesterday.

Unfortunately, the man died at the scene, despite the efforts of the emergency services.

A clear pool of blood was visible just outside the tennis courts next to a disposable vape pen. A police photographer in overalls was focused on this area. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are still looking for anyone involved in the incident.

Our thoughts are with the relatives of the victims and we offer them support during this difficult time.

Police are currently investigating to find out what happened.

Police officers have cordoned off the area around the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St following an “incident” late Saturday morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Yesterday, blood was visible just outside the tennis courts, next to a disposable vape. A police photographer, dressed in overalls, focused on the area. There were also armed officers on the scene.

A man who worked near the club told the Herald Police had come to his work to investigate an alleged assault.

Officers told him they were looking for someone, he said.

Police speak with a bystander at Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact police as soon as possible.

Information can be provided via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update My Report with reference Operation ELBA, file number 240824/4136.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.