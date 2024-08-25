Sports
Blockhouse Bay Murder: Violent Massacre at Tennis Club in Full View of Members, Witness Says
Lau did not witness the incident, but went to the scene shortly afterward. The victim was still alive when the ambulance arrived, but could not be saved, he said.
We've lived here for 30 years and we've never seen anything like this, Lau said. We're scared, you know, it's happening in our own yard.
Police went door to door on the streets to collect footage from residents' security cameras. Lau said they asked for footage between 11am and 12pm yesterday to check if people were walking past the club.
Baldwin said police were collecting CCTV, dashcam and security footage from the Blockhouse Bay area around 11.30am yesterday.
Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around Rathlin Street.
While we are still open-minded, police suspect that the perpetrator left the scene on foot after the incident.
We offer support to those who witnessed what happened and would like to speak to anyone who has not yet contacted us.
There will be a visible police presence in the area as the crime scene is investigated today.
We understand how distressing this event is to our community and we are conducting 24-hour reassurance patrols in the area.
Formal identification of the victim is expected to be completed today and an autopsy will take place.
Police are guarding the scene of the accident this morning and have officers stationed on the walkways on both sides of the park.
A tent has been set up at the scene of yesterday's incident and a forensic team is now on site.
.
A man with serious injuries was found upon arrival, police said in a statement yesterday.
Unfortunately, the man died at the scene, despite the efforts of the emergency services.
Police are still looking for anyone involved in the incident.
Our thoughts are with the relatives of the victims and we offer them support during this difficult time.
Police are currently investigating to find out what happened.
Yesterday, blood was visible just outside the tennis courts, next to a disposable vape. A police photographer, dressed in overalls, focused on the area. There were also armed officers on the scene.
A man who worked near the club told the Herald Police had come to his work to investigate an alleged assault.
Officers told him they were looking for someone, he said.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact police as soon as possible.
Information can be provided via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update My Report with reference Operation ELBA, file number 240824/4136.
You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/blockhouse-bay-homicide-police-examine-scene-at-tennis-club-no-arrests-made/QTWCHDDQDRG3XIQL2YRQ3HWQNY/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Blockhouse Bay Murder: Violent Massacre at Tennis Club in Full View of Members, Witness Says
- Phil Mattingly says it's “intentional” that Harris and Trump are hitting certain states
- Storm Lillian: Heavy rain continues, wet weather disrupts travel | UK Weather
- Morgan Academy footballer in critical condition with brain injury
- Two children killed in bomb blast in southwest Pakistan: police | News
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. steps down to Donald Trump
- Turkey, Russia resume joint patrols in northeastern Syria
- US border agent accused of ordering women to show him their breasts
- Is Shakib Al Hasan's cricket career over? BCB president breaks silence on murder case
- Experts say recent quake highlights need to renovate Pasadena Central Library – Daily News
- 'A unified pension system ensures dignity and financial security': PM Modi
- Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Beats Quadri Aruna In UTT Match | Chennai News