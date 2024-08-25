College Football Week 0 Scores, Games, Updates: Georgia Tech Stuns Florida State With Last-Second Field Goal





Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes celebrates with Jordan Brown after a touchdown. (Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) The first game of the 2024 American football season also provided the first surprise. Georgia Tech defeated No. 10 Florida State 24-21 in the season opener in Ireland, winning the game on a 44-yard field goal by Aidan Birr as time expired. The Yellow Jackets entered the game as underdogs with 10.5 points, but they never showed that and they led for most of the game. Haynes King had Georgia Tech within field goal range on the game-winning drive before a disastrously botched shotgun snap pushed the Yellow Jackets back to the FSU 38-yard line. But on third-and-long, he found Eric Singleton for an 11-yard gain to put them back within field goal range for Birr's winning kick. King finished 11 of 16 for 146 passing yards, along with 54 rushing yards. RB Jamal Haynes rushed 11 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns. DJ Uiagalelei, making his FSU debut, was 19-for-27 with 193 passing yards and made two clutch fourth-down completions on a drive that tied the game midway through the fourth quarter. But he would not see the field again as King and Co. ran off the final 6:33 of their game-winning drive. Saturday's slate features four games featuring six FBS teams. Here's a look at what's on the schedule for the rest of the day. Full program: LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER57 updates Final Score: SMU 29, Nevada 24 SMU gets the stop on 4th down and kneads it out to complete the 11-point comeback! As 27.5-point favorites, the Mustangs avoid a huge upset to open the season.

SMU takes the lead! Touchdown Mustangs! Preston Stone throws a 35-yard dime to RJ Maryland for the go-ahead score. After a failed 2-point try, SMU now leads 29-24 with 1:18 to play. Can Nevada respond?

SMU drives and has the ball in Nevada territory, still down 24-23, as we take the 2-minute timeout in Reno. Another fun finish coming!

Nevada 24, SMU 23 It's a safety for the SMU defense! Anthony Booker Jr. stops Nevada's Savion Red in his own endzone after the Wolf Pack botched a kick return and started on their own 1. Disaster for Nevada. Lifetime for SMU with 7:19 to play. This was the strange kick return the safety set up:

Nevada 24, SMU 21 SMU caps an impressive and fast 98-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run by Brashard Smith. The successful 2-point try cuts the Wolf Pack lead to a field goal. 8:01 to play. There's a baseball game on here!

Nevada 24, SMU 13 Savion Red takes a direct snap for a 1-yard TD run and the Wolf Pack extends their lead! The drive was kept alive by a huge unsportsmanlike penalty on SMU while Nevada was punting. Mustangs have a big problem here.

Halftime: Nevada 17, SMU 10 We're really on the verge of an upset in Reno. The Wolf Pack (27.5-point underdogs) scores the go-ahead TD on Brendon Lewis' 10-yard pass to Cortez Braham Jr. just before halftime. SMU has work to do after the break.

SMU-Nevada is heating up It's hard to imagine any discord developing between two teams that haven't faced each other since 2009, but we've already seen some fireworks after the whistle in Reno.

FINAL SCORE: Montana State 35, New Mexico 31 The Bobcats come from 17 down in the 4th quarter to stun New Mexico in Albuquerque for our first FCS over FBS win of the season!

Montana State takes the lead! MSU marches down the field and Scottre Humphrey drives it in from 4 yards out to take a 35-31 lead over New Mexico with 10 seconds left! What a rally by the Bobcats.

New Mexico 31, Montana State 28 Wow! Adam Jones drives 93 yards to the house for the Bobcats to cut the lead to 3 and it's not over yet! 4:35 to play.

Montana State Still Fighting Bobcats score to cut New Mexico's lead to 31-21 early in the 4th. Is there enough time for an MSU comeback?

New Mexico 24, Montana State 14 Who's got the ball!? It's the guy who runs untouched to the end zone

New Mexico 17, Montana State 14 MSU scores again and things are getting interesting.

Montana State responds with a TD Bobcats get a needed TD to stop New Mexico's momentum. Lobos lead cut to 17-

New Mexico 17, Montana State 0 Keep in mind that Montana State, an FCS power, entered this game as a 13.5-point FAVORITE at BetMGM. The Lobos have not suffered from that so far.

Defensive TD for New Mexico! There's more college football today and New Mexico opened the scoring against Montana State by returning a fumble 41 yards for a score!

Here's Aidan Birr's winning 44-yard kick:



IT'S OK! Georgia Tech wins! Aidan Birr scores the winning goal and starts the season with a bang!

