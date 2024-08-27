Sports
Northwestern prepares Evanston campus for football games
Northwestern opens the 2024 football season on Saturday, August 31 against Miami University (Ohio) with the first home game at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.
Located on the north side of the Evanston Campus, the temporary facility is expected to bring increased activity and excitement to thousands of community members, fans and visitors before, during and after each of the five home games played at the facility this fall.
With just a few days to go until the first game, Northwestern Now has compiled a list of notes and reminders about closures and campus policies that will remain in effect throughout the season.
Athletics and recreational buildings will close
The Henry Crown Sports Pavilionincluding the Norris Aquatics Centre, Combe Tennis Centre, members office and wellness suite, will be closed all day for the five football matches to allow for various match day activities. It will reopen the following morning.
Alternatively, Blomquist Recreation Center will operate a modified schedule on game days to ensure Northwestern students, faculty, staff, and members have adequate access to recreational opportunities.
The Walter Athletics Center is closed to the public on game days, but is open to authorized university personnel, student-athletes and authorized media.
The bookstore and Starbucks at the Norris University Center will be open on all game days. For the first three games of the season, Norris will be open as follows:
- Saturday August 31st: 11am to 3pm
- Friday September 6: open until 8:30 pm
- Saturday September 14: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Public access to other campus buildings will be limited. Members of the Northwestern community are reminded to carry their Wildcards with them at all times to ensure access.
Please note parking and transportation restrictions
It may take longer than normal to travel around campus due to heavier vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Seven parking spaces on the Evanston campus are designated as game day parking lots. All seven parking lots close at 6:00 p.m. the night before game days and reopen immediately after the game ends. Visitors to football games may leave their cars in the designated parking lots for two hours after the game ends. Cleaning crews clean the parking lots after games.
Cook Hall Lot will need to close early to accommodate match day activities. The southern end of Cook Hall Lot will be closed all day on Thursday 29th August. The rest of the lot will close at 22:00 that evening. Cook Hall Lot will remain closed after the match and will reopen the following day.
Signs will be posted at each lot to indicate closing times and dates. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed.
On football game days, limited parking is available for fans and guests on campus and in downtown Evanston parking garages. Shuttle buses for match days will be available to fans, guests and members of the Northwestern community who park downtown. Those who are able are encouraged to use public transportation or bicycles on game days.
Rideshare vehicles can drop people off anywhere along Sheridan Road near campus. There is a designated rideshare pickup point located on Colfax Street between Orrington Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Closing the pond the evening before the competitions
The lake fill will close at 10pm the night before each game to allow teams to set up their equipment. Play day at the lakethe tailgating and watch party experience. The walking and biking trails at the stadium and the lakefill area will also be closed at this time.
Fans with tickets to Lakeside Gameday are invited to return to the Lakefill after the game. Food and beverage services will continue until two hours after the Miami (Ohio) game and one hour after the Duke and Eastern Illinois games. Hours of operation for future games can be found on the Lakeside Gameday website.
Following the respective post-game festivities, Lakeside Gameday will close and the area, including the walking trail, will be reopened to the public.
The rules for food and drink are enforced
Vendors at the two venues, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium and Lakeside Gameday, will serve food and beverages to ticket holders, including alcoholic beverages to those 21 and over. No outside food or beverages are permitted in the venues.
Outside the boundaries of Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium and Lakeside Gameday, alcohol may only be served by licensed and insured caterers at registered university events.
A separate notice to ticket holders will publish important information later this week that you need to know before match day.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2024/august/northwestern-prepares-evanston-campus-for-football-games/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opinion: Why I'm Not Worried About a Trump Without Guardrails
- US agencies warn of ongoing ransomware attacks by Iranian hacking group
- Brighton girl becomes GB's youngest medallist at Paralympic table tennis competition – Brighton and Hove News
- How Kamala Harris is preparing for her first debate with Donald Trump
- Field hockey will start the 2024 season
- Turkish stocks' meteoric rise runs out of steam as high rates lure savers
- Caroline Garcia supported by tennis world after gross insults
- Schedule workplace health screenings to curb heart disease
- Donald Trump wants to make the world a right-wing meme
- Pakistan invites PM Narendra Modi to SCO summit in Islamabad | India News
- Tigers lose season opener to ULM
- No, these buildings did not collapse due to an earthquake in Taiwan.