Sharks Locker Room: Changing the story?

The San Jose Sharks took the game away from their opponent on Tuesday evening.

Entering the third period against the Los Angeles Kings, the score was tied at one apiece after Jake Walman's first goal as a Shark. The Kings controlled most of the middle frame via Natural Stat Trick, they had 31-10 5-on-5 shot attempts, 15-5 scoring chances and 7-1 High-Danger edge, but the Sharks only had one good period needed to get two points.

How many times has San Jose failed to do that in this exact spot over the last few seasons?

Instead, the Sharks were up for the moment, jumping on the Kings in the first few minutes of the final frame and getting the first six shots and the first goal of the period from Fabian Zetterlund.

Los Angeles didn't get a chance until 8:31 in the third period.

The game was there for the taking and we have to learn to attack and be aggressive, get into teams and win hockey games, and not sit back and just try to defend. That's when bad habits creep in, San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. Credit to the group for going out there and they went and got it, and we had a really good third period, the first five minutes, ten minutes, we were all over it.

San Jose's lead was short-lived. Los Angeles equalized shortly afterwards, but then Tyler Toffoli responded to give the Sharks another lead.

This time, San Jose didn't waste it and earned a 4-2 win, capped off by an empty-netter from William Eklund. It is their second win in a row after an 0-7-2 start to the season.

How many late leads, including opening night against the St. Louis Blues, have the Sharks blown in recent years?

Being rewarded was nice, Warsofsky said.

But just as important as the result? It's the process: Aside from the blunder that led to the Kings' tying goal in the third period, the Sharks played legitimately good hockey throughout the final frame. It's not that they won, but how they won.

“We finally closed them,” Zetterlund said.

Maybe we can stop talking about last year's disaster and these sharks of 2024-2025?

Give them a lot of credit, they came and did what they did, came and worked, right? Head coach of Kings said Jim Hiller.

San Jose Sharks and hard work have not been synonymous in recent seasons, especially last year. Do the Sharks change the narrative?

It's only two wins in a row, but maybe?

“We're doing the right things for most of the game,” Walman said.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on message between the second and third periods to the San Jose Sharks:

The game was there for the taking and we have to learn to attack and be aggressive, get into teams and win hockey games, and not sit back and just try to defend. That's when bad habits creep in. Credit to the group for going out there and they went and got it, and we had a really good third period, the first five minutes, ten minutes, we were all over it. It was nice to be rewarded.

Warsofsky, on Cardwell's NHL debut and his line:

That line was excellent. Ethan was very good too. Gave us some fresh legs. Can clearly skate, competitive kid.

Warsofsky, on Jake Walman and the Walman-Cody Ceci combination:

They've been good. And Jake, he's a big boy who can skate and when he's physical, when he's engaged, he makes a difference. He is one of the best defensemen on the ice when he is engaged and skating. He has a big, heavy shot. He can break out pucks. The sky is the limit for him and his skills. It's there.

Warsofsky, on Mario Ferraro's status after his big block that led to Eklund's empty netter:

I don't really have a full update, but a great block. And that's what it takes to win. When you win, you walk past a locker room and there are a lot of ice bags. If you lose, there aren't many ice packs. So our guys are learning that. It's little details that will win hockey games. And to get Mario rewarded, he has been through a lot in this organization in the five years he has been here.

Ethan Cardwell

Cardwell, on how many friends and family he had here for his NHL debut:

A few friends too, a junior's family. So I think around 10 or 12, quite special to have them here at this moment and then be able to have dinner with them and have a sort of debrief and enjoy a day off with them tomorrow.

Cardwell, on his Barracuda teammates who were there for his first NHL game:

That was so cool during the warm-ups there, where they would sit on the glass and cheer me on. It's a great group there, guys are such friends here in the prospect pool and throughout the organization, so seeing them there, front and center was hilarious, and gave me a good laugh.

I knew they might come. I didn't think they would be down there during warmups on the glass. So that was funny.

Fabian Zetterlund

Zetterlund, on whether this is the most confident he's ever played: “Yes, I would say, I feel really good. I'm just going to keep going. We're preparing for the next game. We're having fun here.” — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 30, 2024

Zetterlund says he didn't say anything worth going to the box for misconduct. Z: I was silent. I didn't say much. I just spoke Swedish on the couch. So I mean, if the referee speaks Swedish, he might throw me out there. But I didn't say anything. Zetterlund — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 30, 2024

Jake Wallman

Walman, on Ferraro's shot block:

What a warrior he is. Does the same competing off the ice as he does on the ice. He's a great guy. Everyone wants that guy on your team. He will do what is necessary. It doesn't matter what the score is. He will put his body on the line. You saw that there. He is a competitor. Can't say enough good things about him. What an animal. We definitely won the match there in the end.

Walman, according to last night's proceedings, with five minutes to go, trailing by three goals, to two consecutive improbable victories:

I don't know, maybe you don't turn off the TV when the Sharks are playing. (laughs) Of course a lot of people did. But hey, stick with us, we're trying. We spend most of the game doing the right things. It's only a matter of time. It's coming. We have confidence now and it is much more fun to come to the rink when we win.