Sports
Chelsea co-owner Boehly gets to work on Lords cricket bid | Money news
The co-owner of Chelsea Football Club has joined forces with one of his fellow board members to bid for the most valuable team in English cricket's Hundred competition.
Sky News has learned that Todd Boehly is backing a bid led by Jonathan Goldstein, a British property entrepreneur, in a bid for a major stake in London Spirit, the Lords-based franchise.
The offer represents the latest move by Mr Boehly, a billionaire financier, to penetrate Britain's sporting elite, following his takeover of Chelsea in 2022 with Behdad Eghabli, the founder of Clearlake Capital.
Read more: Chelsea FC lender Ares wants to take over Oval Hundred franchise
Recent reports suggest the pair have had a falling out and are looking at ways to buy each other out of the club.
Mr Boehly's interest in the London Spirit franchise puts him and Mr Goldstein on a shortlist from a handful of bidders for – at least – a 49% stake in it.
Sources said this weekend that the other contenders to buy the stake as part of an England and Wales Cricket Board process were Sanjiv Goenka, an Indian billionaire who owns the Lucknow Super Giants of the Indian Premier League (IPL); the owners of the IPL's Chennai Super Kings; India's ultra-rich Ambani family; and possibly members of the Glazer family, which retains the majority stake in Manchester United Football Club.
The London Spirit franchise is expected to fetch the highest price of the eight teams up for auction, with one of Chelsea's lenders, Ares Management, eyeing the purchase of a stake in the Oval Invincibles, Sky News announced on Friday.
Read more from Money:
Investment giant KKR is wading into Thames Water's battle for survival
Reynolds to hold talks with bosses amid corporate budget headwinds
Markets react on the second day after budget
CVC Capital Partners, one of global sport's most prolific sponsors with interests in the men's professional tennis tour and rugby union's Six Nations Championship, is also bidding for the Oval Invincibles.
Insiders said CVC had also submitted offers for two other Hundred franchises.
In total, around 35 bids would be shortlisted for the eight teams, with the respective host countries able to decide whether to transfer part of their 51% stake to give new investors control of the franchise.
These 35 proposals would in turn come from 15 separate investor groups.
Money blog: Should you give money directly to a homeless person?
The teams are believed to have been valued at a total of more than £600 million in the first round of the auction, with the proceeds split between the recreational game, the 18 top-flight counties and the MCC, which owns Lords.
The eight host venues play home to teams including the Northern Superchargers, Manchester Originals and Southern Brave.
A larger-than-expected windfall from the process could provide a financial lifeline to some cash-strapped provinces, with some of the proceeds likely to be used to pay down debt.
However, concerns have been raised that the windfalls from the Hundred Auction will not yield meaningful improvements in the long-term financial sustainability of the provinces.
The outcome of the auction, which will become clear in the coming months, is also likely to intensify other searching questions about the future of cricket as the game's Test format struggles for international commercial relevance against shorter-lived competition.
Stay up to date with the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
The Hundred Auction is being handled by Raine Group, which also oversaw the sale of Chelsea to Messrs. Boehly and Eghbali two years ago after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the government.
Mr Goldstein, CVC and the ECB declined to comment on the process.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/chelsea-co-owner-boehly-goes-into-bat-with-lords-cricket-bid-13246450
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- On the shelves: here are some books that might interest you – Lifestyle News
- What is at stake for Russian Putin in the American elections? | US Election News 2024
- Iowa high school football playoffs quarterfinal round matchups
- DJT Stock Crash Wipes $2.4 Billion From Donald Trump's Wealth
- PM Modi transformed ties with key partners into..
- Green levy on UK electricity bills set to rise by more than a fifth
- Police recover PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjutha from Attock
- RK meets Jokowi, Pramono chooses to focus on meeting with Jakarta community
- Best rebet promo code today
- Why Xi Jinping fears the Dalai Lama
- Despite sharp differences on workers' rights, unions divide around Trump and Harris | US Election News 2024
- Women's Tennis Concludes Roberta Alison Fall Classic Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets