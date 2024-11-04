Kirill Kaprizov seizes the torch as the NHL's best winger – Minnesota Wild





We wrote about Kirill Kaprizov's incredible start on Thursday. But when a player goes out and drops a three-point night to extend his multi-point game streak to seven… what else can you do but marvel at him all over again? Kaprizov refuses to slow down, adding two goals and an assist in the Minnesota Wild's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The effort moved Kaprizov back to the NHL lead in points (21), extended his multi-point game streak to seven and gave Minnesota their sixth win in the past seven games. We should add an addendum to Thursday's piece on Kaprizov's start: “Dolla Bill Kirill” is tied with Leon Draisaitl (2021-22) and Thomas Vanek (2013-14) for the fourth most points through 10 games in the Salary Cap era. Only Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have had more. Look further down the list and you'll see titans of the game like Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby watching Kaprizov. That boggles the mind, and Kaprizov's hot start sounds unbelievable even to someone who has spent years watching Malkin and Crosby night in and night out. “I think it just proves how good he is, how special he is,” Bill Guerin marveled Hockey wilderness after Kaprizov's three-point performance. “You don't just do that by accident. You see that good players make strong starts and things like that, but… 10 matches, that's a long segment. So make sure, not just consistency, but high level and such producing products is great.” No one can ever accuse Kaprizov of flying under the radar. People have considered him one of the NHL's most dynamic wingers since he entered the league. Still, he seems to be getting a new level of attention around the league this season. from Sportnet Elliotte Friedman called him one Hart Trophy contender two weeks ago. The Athletics Dom Luszczyszyn and Sean Gentille recently made a trial bubble that Kaprizov may have surpassed last season's Hart runner-up, Nikita Kucherov, as the league's best winger. And why not? It shouldn't be lost on anyone that Kaprizov's two-goal, one-assist game on Friday is identical to his Oct. 24 performance in Tampa Bay. In head-to-head matches, Kaprizov has a 6-2 points lead over his compatriot Kucherov. If we want to continue comparing the two superstar Russians, we can point out that Kaprizov's seventh straight multi-point game matches Kucherov's career-high streak. The two are tied for the the fourth longest sequence of the Salary Cap era. Stamkos, McDavid and Vincent Lecavalier are the only players who can claim more playing time… and if Kaprizov extends his playing time to eight games on Sunday night, that list of players will be reduced to one. Kaprizov's six power play points ranked him seventh in the NHL, and he was even better in 5-on-5 play. His 12 points at 5-on-5 are tops in the NHL (tied with Sam Reinhart), and it has gone a long way to his 14-4 advantage over his opponents when he is on the ice. Only Reinhart enjoys a higher 5-on-5 goal difference than Kaprizov's plus-10. What else can you say at this point? Wild fans are watching the best player in franchise history at the height of his powers, and he's bringing attention to the rest of the hockey world. It was a joy to watch, and while ten games is a good chunk of the season, we still have plenty of time left for Kaprizov to amaze us even more.

Do you think you could write a story like this? Hockey Wilderness wants you to develop your voice, find an audience, and we'll pay you for it. Just fill in this form.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hockeywilderness.com/news-rumors/minnesota-wild/kirill-kaprizov-is-grabbing-the-torch-as-the-nhls-best-winger-r30322/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos