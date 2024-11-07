Pro Women's Hockey League unveils home and away jersey designs for next second season





The Professional Womens Hockey League unveiled the designs of the home and away uniforms for its six teams on Thursday, just over three weeks before the opening of the second season. The uniforms are made and supplied by Bauer, and the release comes two months after the PWHL revealed the nicknames and logos of all its franchises. The logos' decals are prominently displayed on the front of the jerseys, with complementary stripes and motifs blending into each team's colors. The long-awaited names and logos arrived after a lack of time. The league was founded in late June 2023 and began play on January 1. This led to the PWHL spending its inaugural season referring to any team with a PWHL prefix, such as PWHL Minnesota, which won the first Walter Cup championship in May. Players and fans alike have been waiting for this moment and we couldn't be happier with the six unique looks each team will don going forward, said Amy Scheer, PWHL senior vice president of business operations. These jerseys mark the latest evolution in the history of our leagues, and we can't wait to see them appear both on the ice and in the stands. The second season of the PWHL begins on November 30 and runs through May 3, with teams playing a 30-game schedule, up from 24 last year. The league has released a series of photos of players wearing their respective dark home and away white jerseys. The Boston Fleets home shirt features the team B logo, with a deep green base complemented by oceanic blue accents on the shoulders, sleeve stripes and waist. The Minnesota Frosts home jersey is dark purple and features the team's F logo with light purple accents. The Montreal Victoires home shirt is burgundy red, offset by the five-sided white logo and navy blue colored shoulder patches. Each jersey number features a fleur-de-lys motif to reflect the foundation of the team's French heritage. The New York Sirens home jersey is colored in navy blue, orange and gray, and is offset by dark shoulder patches, with the team's hexagonal logo on the chest. The Ottawa Charges home jerseys are red, with light gray shoulder patches, yellow stripes and the team's O logo prominently displayed on the front. Toronto Scepters home jerseys feature the team's TS logo printed in yellow atop a deep blue base, with the jersey numbers containing spheres of the logo's emblem. ___ AP Women's Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

