Sports
Trescothick admits lack of domestic over-50s cricket not helping England | England vs West Indies 2024
Marcus Trescothick has said the current domestic structure is not helping England's new generation of white-ball cricketers.
At the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday, England suffered their third successive one-day series and 13th ODI defeat in 20 matches as West Indies defeated them by eight wickets.
The England squad in the Caribbean is seriously inexperienced and is missing several Test players due to a packed fixture list, meaning Jordan Cox batted at No. 3 despite playing just four 50-over matches in his career before his international call-up, while Dan Mousley, 23, had not played a List A game in more than three years.
The County One-Day Cup overlaps with the Hundred, meaning England's best white-ball players have no domestic 50-plus cricket available to compete in.
It doesn't help because you don't get the number of games players would like to get and really build an understanding of the game, said Trescothick, England's interim white ball head coach.
But you kind of know why that is and that's the structure that we were given to play and make a fist of it and make it work as best as we can.
“I'm not going to speak out against any other competition,” Trescothick said, referring to the One-Day Cups match with the Hundred. But of course we want more over-50s cricket somehow.
This week Phil Salt referred to his desire to get more one-day opportunities at home, having not played a provincial one-day game since 2019.
I don't think there are many players in this team that you can go through and go, Oh, they're doing great at the moment, Salt told TalkSport before the third ODI, where he made 74. That's the reality, because we didn't play. lots of 50-over cricket. I would love a domestic 50-over competition. I'd love the opportunity to play in that so you can get the rhythm and it's not always stop-start.
I don't think there are many people who can just walk in and do it after not playing for a while. I know I haven't had the most successful time in over-50s cricket and haven't really done myself justice, but the more opportunities I get to play it, the better I'll get at it. That is the starting point.
Adding one-day opportunities for England players over the summer would require a major restructuring of the calendar, with the only option being to move the 50-over competition to the start of the season in April.
It's really a challenge, Trescothick said. We know how important Test cricket is in England and obviously having the domestic T20 competition and the Hundred is vital to our game. How do we get that balance right? That's for the powers above to look at, but it won't be easy.
There is not a lot of experience in this team at the moment. Of course not. But part of the reason for bringing those young people over was to allow them to absorb the experience. It won't always be easy to get games into it. There isn't much to play at home, and most of the white-ball cricket now played around the world is T20. So that is a challenge, and we were aware of that.
