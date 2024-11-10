2024 college football rankings: Indiana continues to rise; Georgia, Miami tumble

RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Indiana isn't so much a feel-good story in sports as it is an example of what's possible in this new era of college football.

The Hoosiers have won 10 games for the first time in school history and remain one of only three Power 4 programs undefeated heading into Week 12 of the season. How IU and Curt Cignetti put together an unprecedented season will be debated, if not explored, by academics for years to come.

But beyond the 2022 TCU, the Hoosiers reveal what a new coach, an overhauled roster and a healthy NIL Collective could do for every program within the Power 4. The path to playing for the national title has never been more democratic, but it Earning a chance to play for the national title through the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC remains the best way to ensure your team shows up at the CFP not only enjoying the tournament, but also with a roster that talented enough to win it.

And that's what Indiana has done.

While the competition hasn't been fierce, the Hoosiers have arguably beaten everyone they've played on the schedule and their comparison to regular opponents only fuels the idea that Indiana can do more, win more. With each passing week, the Hoosiers look more like a national title contender and less like Cinderella at the ball.

In two weeks against Ohio State, they will show for the first time whether they will take the crown or turn into a pumpkin.

With that, here's a look at my top 25 rankings after week 11 of the college football season:

1. Oregon (10-0)

Result week 11: Defeated Maryland, 39-18

Dillon Gabriel became the FBS all-time leader in touchdowns (179) in the Ducks' win, passing Houston QB Case Keenum for a record that has stood since 2011. The Ducks have won 14 straight games in Autzen.

2. State of Ohio (8-1)

Result week 11: Defeated Purdue, 45-0

Jeremiah Smith broke Cris Carter's record for touchdowns by a true freshman in a season as Ohio State's defense threw its second straight shutout. The OSU defense hasn't allowed a TD since the fourth quarter of the Buckeyes' win over Nebraska.

Ohio States' defense has allowed just 23 points in its past three games after giving up 31 points to Oregon in Week 7.

3. Texas (8-1)

Result week 11: Defeated Florida, 49-17

The Longhorns rolled a Florida team a week ago that was tied with Georgia in the fourth quarter. While Georgia saw some of DJ Lagway and Texas didn't, the Longhorns' decisive win against a common opponent doesn't hide the loss Texas suffered at home against Georgia.

4. Indiana (10-0)

Result week 11: Defeated Michigan 20-15

Indiana won ten games for the first time in history and moved to 10-0. Although the Hoosiers' win against Michigan was the first in which they did not win by 14 or more, it was enough to move them into the top four of these rankings, as the Hoosier Daddies are one of only three Power 4 programs to be undefeated.

5. BYU (9-0)

Result week 11: Defeated Utah, 22-21

This game seemed over when Jake Retzlaff was sacked just outside his own end zone on fourth-and-10 with 1:35 to play. But a defensive holding penalty gave the Cougars new life and a new set of downs. Eight plays later, Will Ferrin made a 44-yard field goal, and BYU kept its perfect record intact.

6. Tennessee (8-1)

Result week 11: Defeated Mississippi State, 33-14

Dylan Sampson rushed for 149 yards in the win as the Vols headed to Athens, Georgia, for what will be a CFP elimination game Saturday night.

7. Penn State (8-1)

Result week 11: Defeated Washington 35-6

The Nittany Lions responded to their loss to Ohio State by taking a 28-0 lead against the Huskies by halftime. The Buckeyes and Wolverines are the only teams to beat PSU in Big Ten play since 2022.

8. Our Lady (8-1)

Result week 11: Defeated Florida State, 52-3

The Fighting Irish rolled over hapless FSU, scoring 31 points in the second half and rushing for 201 yards in the win.

9. Alabama (7-2)

Result week 11: Defeated LSU, 42-13

With their backs against the wall, the Tide saw Jalen Milroe put in a vintage performance, tallying 185 rushing yards and four rushing TDs in a decisive win at Tiger Stadium.

10. SMU (8-1)

Result week 11: Inactive

11. Ole ma'am (8-2)

Result week 11: Defeated Georgia, 28-10

The win was the first for both Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss against an AP top 5 opponent. On Saturday evening they were 0-4 ahead of the win.

12. Georgia (7-2)

Result week 11: Lost to Ole Miss, 28-10

The loss is the Dawgs' first against a team other than Alabama since November 7, 2020 (Florida) and jeopardizes the Dawgs' hopes for a CFP bid.

13. Miami (Fla.) (9-1)

Result week 11: Lost to Georgia Tech, 28-23

Despite another 300-yard passing performance from Cam Ward, the Canes were unable to mount a comeback against the Yellow Jackets after falling behind by double digits. In previous games, the Hurricanes had shown the ability to overcome such a deficit, even in the fourth quarter, but not against a Tech team that has knocked off two top-10 programs this season.

14. LSU (6-3)

Result week 11: Lost to Alabama, 42-13

The loss almost certainly puts the Tigers out of contention for the SEC Championship and the CFP after sitting atop the SEC standings just two weeks ago.

15. Army (9-0)

Result week 11: Defeated North Texas, 14-3

Upon his return to the lineup, Bryson Daily rushed for 153 yards and both of Army's TDs in the victory, extending the Black Knights' national winning streak to 13 games.

16. Texas A&M (7-2)

Result week 11: Inactive

17. Colorado (7-2)

Result week 11: Defeated Texas Tech, 41-27

The Buffaloes came back from a 13-0 deficit to beat the Red Raiders on the road. With Kansas upsetting Iowa State, the Buffs can get into the Big 12 Championship with wins in their next three games against Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

18. Boise State (8-1)

Result week 11: Defeated Nevada, 28-21

Ashton Jeanty continued his pursuit of the Heisman with 209 rushing yards on 34 carries, moving Boise State closer to earning the No. 12 seed in the CFP.

19. Washington State (8-1)

Result week 11: Defeated Utah State, 49-28

The only loss for the Cougars came to Boise State. With a little help, Wazzu could be an unlikely selection for the CFP on Selection Sunday. If the Cougars win, they will be 11-1, but their best wins would be against Texas Tech and San Jose State.

20. Clemson (7-2)

Result week 11: Defeated Virginia Tech, 24-14

The Tigers kept themselves in contention to play for the ACC title with the win and the loss to Miami. However, they need a loss to Miami, who owns the tiebreaker, or a loss to SMU to get into the ACC title game.

21. Missouri (7-2)

Result week 11: Defeated Oklahoma, 30-23

The Tigers came back to beat the Sooners by creating four turnovers and sacking quarterback Jackson Arnold three times. The fact that the Tigers pulled off the victory without star quarterback Brady Cook makes it even more impressive.

22. State of Kansas (7-2)

Result week 11: Inactive

23. The state of Iowa (7-2)

Result week 11: Lost to Kansas, 45-36

After starting the season 7-0, the Cyclones have dropped their last two games to unranked opponents.

24. South Carolina (6-3)

Result week 11: Defeated Vanderbilt, 28-7

The Gamecocks have defeated their opponents in consecutive weeks. And their three losses have all come to ranked opponents.

25. Tulan (8-2)

Result week 11: Defeated Temple, 52-6

Along with Army, the Green Wave remains undefeated in conference play, with the only losses coming at Kansas State and Oklahoma.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of “The Number One College Football Show” podcast. Follow him up @RJ_Young .

