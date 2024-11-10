Sports
CFP Playoff Projections: Indiana and Alabama join the field
Alabama returns to USA TODAY Sports' College Football Playoff bracket projection heading into Saturday's crucial SEC matchup with LSU, while Brigham Young takes over as the top team in the Big 12 after losses at the hands of Iowa State and Kansas State.
The Crimson Tide has already suffered two losses. But with a win over Georgia and the chance to add another win against the Tigers, Alabama is in position to earn an at-large playoff bid by wrapping things up with an undefeated November .
BYU takes over as the Big 12's representative after a tough weekend featuring the league's best teams. In addition to Kansas State losing to Houston for its second loss, Iowa State lost to Texas Tech after failing to make a late defensive stand.
These unexpected losses raise the possibility of the Big 12 ultimately becoming a one-bid conference.
That's great news for the Big Ten and SEC, which continue to dominate our bracket. The two leagues also dominated the rankings in the debut playoffs on Tuesday night, with 12 of the top 25 teams.
College Football Playoff Bracket Projection
Indiana makes the bracket for the first time this season. The Hoosiers also trailed for the first time this year last Saturday, falling behind Michigan State 10-0. All Indiana did from that point on was score the next 47 points to land another blow in Big Ten play.
The Hoosiers are in position to reach the Big Ten championship game with a win at Ohio State later this month. Easier said than done of course; the Buckeyes have won 28 straight games in the series.
But this offense gives them an opportunity. Behind new coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana leads the Big Ten in yards per game and is a hair behind Ohio State in yards per play. The Hoosiers also rank second nationally in scoring at 46.6 points per game.
The big question heading into the game with the Buckeyes is whether Indiana can come in at 11-1 and tied for third place in the Big Ten. On the one hand, the offensive stats and eye test will clearly favor the Hoosiers. The playoff selection committee will also admire that the only loss came to OSU, which would at least be playing for the Big Ten crown.
The problem will be a weak schedule and poor quality of wins. As of now, IU has two wins against teams with a winning record, Nebraska and Washington, with the chance to add two more against the Buckeyes and Michigan. However, there is no guarantee that the Cornhuskers, Huskies and Wolverines will get six wins.
Four teams to watch
Tulan
It was a very good weekend for the Green Wave. First, Tulane cruised past Charlotte to move to 7-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in the American Athletic. Additionally, Navy and Memphis both lost, paving Tulane's path to the AAC championship game. They need help in the Mountain West to take down Boise State, but the Green Wave is taking care of business on their end.
Texas technology
Without giving away a 34-21 lead in the fourth quarter of an eventual 35-34 loss to TCU two weeks ago, Texas Tech would be 5-1 in Big 12 play and in sole possession of the second place behind BYU. As it stands, the Red Raiders are still a threat to play for the conference championship. Beating Colorado on Saturday would give them a tiebreaker against two of the main contenders at the top of the standings.
Mississippi
Saturday's 63-31 win at Arkansas was a reminder of how good this team can be. With losses to Kentucky and LSU already in hand, both by field goal, the Rebels' chances hinge on Saturday's matchup with Georgia. While there is a possibility of reaching the SEC championship game, the odds are so low and unattainable that any playoff hopes will go the common route. Beating the Bulldogs would make that realistic.
Minnesota
Minnesota isn't in the playoff mix, but the Gophers have a chance to play spoiler by beating Penn State on Nov. 23, which would eliminate the Nittany Lions and make things easier for Indiana. Minnesota would also step into the mix for a major bowl bid. The Gophers, winners of four in a row and one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, could have been a serious playoff contender if not for winnable games against North Carolina (19-17) and Michigan (27-24).
