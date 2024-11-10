The Quaker Valley tennis team paid their rent during a season to remember

By means of:





The 2024 Quaker Valley girls tennis team poses with the trophy after finishing runner-up to North Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A championship.



Longtime Quaker Valley tennis coach Christi Hays is known to sometimes use famous quotes when discussing the Quakers program.

She recently said the following: 'There's a great quote from JJ Watt that says, 'Success is not owned, it's rented out and the rent has to be paid every day.'

“Well, the 2024 Quaker Valley girls varsity tennis team certainly paid their rent this season. I couldn't be more proud. It was a phenomenal season.”

The Quakers finished as Section 5-2A champions with a 6-0 record, took first place at the MAC Championships, were WPIAL finalists, won the WPIAL doubles tournament, placed fourth in the PIAA and finished 16-3 in the general classification.

“What else is there to say?” Hays said. “The season was everything we hoped it would be: a very special season. We were a deep, talented team. The ladies all got along well and supported each other. They were also unselfish when it came to getting playing time, which is one of the biggest challenges for a coach: finding enough time for all the players and maintaining a competitive level.

“We also had tremendous support from our fans, our invaluable JV coach, Annette Knott, other students, siblings, parents, grandparents and the community.”

The centerpiece of the team was actually twofold: Kirsten Close, a senior fourth-year starter, and freshman sensation Avery Allan.

“I'm really proud of my team for how we did this year,” Close said. “I really had so much fun. I think everyone, including myself, is very happy that we finished in the top 4 in the state.

Close finished with a 20-1 record in 2024, with the only loss being a withdrawal because she was out of the hospital for two days and could not continue playing.

Close attended Sewickley Academy as a freshman and sophomore and then played two years at QV after transferring to the Beaver Street school.

“I am so happy to be able to play tennis on a team for all four years of my high school experience,” Close said. “Being part of a team really brings you together with people you would never normally get to know, and it creates the best sisterhood. I honestly wouldn't want my experience to go any other way.”

Allan also lost just once in 2024 as one of Western Pennsylvania's elite freshmen.

“My freshman season was great,” Allan said. “Our season was one for the books. Our team did very well in the state tournament. We reached the semi-finals and that is something to be extremely proud of.

“The girls on the team have created such a fun and positive experience, and I have certainly made many memories with them that will last a lifetime.”

Other returning starters from last year's section-winning squad were senior Jay Olawaiye, juniors Jane Lenhard and Parker Barnes, sophomore Hannah Stein and junior Livia Jobbins.

“We signed two quality players in freshmen Avery Allan and Kate Miller,” Hays said. “We entered the season with high expectations based on the fact that Kirsten was eligible all season long – after being a transfer student and ineligible for postseason play last year.

“Our first task was to win our section. We were hoping to repeat this, but the ladies and I knew it would be a challenge since Sewickley Academy was back in our section for the first time in a few years due to the realignment of Class 2A. SA had won their section 16 years in a row. Even though we didn't have Kirsten at full strength, we still beat Sewickley 4-1. And the 2024 QV girls varsity tennis team train had left the station.

Close struggled with serious health problems and was in and out of the hospital for weeks. Her court time was severely limited.

“She struggled to get back to her previous level of play,” Hays said, “but she showed such a big heart and kept playing until she was back to full strength. It was truly a comeback story that was remarkable to watch. And the rest of the team rallied around her.”

QV finished second in the WPIAL Class 2A after competing in the title game with North Catholic, which essentially came down to one point.

“In retrospect, it was probably a great wake-up call,” Hays said, “and sent us into the PIAA tournament with a new sense of urgency. Our next goal was to reach Hershey.

The Quakers took care of business in their first game in the PIAA tournament, defeating District 9 champion Elks County Catholic 5-0.

“On the way home we stopped for ice cream,” Hays said, “and we were looking forward to packing our bags for a fun trip to Hershey.

“We knew we would have a good trip when we saw that our favorite driver Ed would be our driver. He is not only an excellent driver, but also a good luck charm.”

The talented QV netters were all business against District 3 titleholder Berks Catholic in the quarterfinals. Close, Allan and Olawaiye won in straight sets, and Lenhard and Jobbins added a bonus point at No. 1 doubles.

QV's No. 2 doubles tandem of Barnes and Stein lost a close match 6-3, 7-6 (4).

The Quakers advanced to the final four, where they lost 3-0 to District 2 winner Scranton Prep. Scranton Prep ultimately took second place in the PIAA.

“The officials suspended the game because Scranton Prep had secured three points and the win,” said Hays, who added, “I am so proud of our nonstarters, Keira Cowher, Emaan Ashfaq, Noor Ashfaq and Mae Kruawangmon, who took advantage of the varsity time they were given, but also made themselves available for the JV games when needed.

“And even though they were not available to travel to Hershey with the team, they stayed in touch and sent a lot of support.”

Looking ahead, Allan will undoubtedly replace Close at No. 1 singles in 2025. After that, it's anyone's guess how QV's venerable tennis coach will fill out the rest of the lineup.

“We're losing a lot of seniors,” Allan said, “so it's really hard to predict what our team will look like (next year). However, I am confident that we will work very hard in the off-season.”

