Sports
Somerset Berkley hockey defeats Hingham in the Division 2 semi-finals
DEDHAM Ella Vaught and the No. 2 Somerset Berkley field hockey team recalled being on the wrong side of the scoreboard in last season's Division 2 Final Four.
There would be no denial for Vaught and the Raiders on Wednesday.
“It feels great,” Vaught smiled after SBR advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2019 after beating No. 6 Hingham 4-2. “Last year we made it to the Final Four, so I think we really wanted to make it this year. Our team is really good this year.”
With the win, the Raiders (21-2) will face No. 1 Norwood in the finals Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Coughlin Field on the campus of Worcester State College.
“We've been here before,” SBR head coach Jen Crook said. “Last year we were on the other side, we went home and the season was over. Now we're playing for the state championship on Saturday. What more could a coach ask for.
“We're playing on the last possible day for hockey. The kids wanted this and they're playing against the team they wanted. I knew they weren't happy after the (Final Four) trophy on Sunday.”
Vaught scored a pair of goals from corners to lead the Raiders. Addie Finlaw and Emily Carr also scored goals from corners.
“Our corners were really good tonight, we've been fixing them a lot lately in practice,” Vaught said. “We were looking for the open players and moving fast. We have fast shots and great tippers.”
Then there was the play of SBR goalkeeper Sophia Valcourt, who kept Hingham off the board in the first quarter with a number of nice saves in a row. Valcourt finished with seven saves.
“Sophia really hasn't been tested,” Jen Crook said. “But she was tested tonight and I thought she kept us in the game. I'm very happy for Sophia.”
The Harbormen (18-3-1) played in their second straight Final Four and competed with the Raiders until the final horn.
“I couldn't ask for anything more,” Harbormen head coach Susan Petrie said. “Our team played great and had so much fun. It was a great game and Somerset Berkley is a great team we played against. It was really evenly matched. I love the girls and I'm proud of them.”
How it happened
Vaught scored a scoreless tie with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter, tapping in a pass off a corner kick to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.
Ella O'Neill provided a loose ball for Hingham early in the second quarter to level the match at 1-1. But SBR drove downfield and struck back off another corner, this time from Finlaw to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.
Another corner kick led to Vaught's second goal of the match just before the end of the quarter, as SBR extended the lead to 3-1.
“On Sunday we weren't great with turns,” Jen Crook said. “We've been working on it and they executed them tonight. They know how important corners are in the tournament. Hopefully we can take that into Saturday's game.”
The Harbormen closed the gap to 3-2 on an Emily Kiernan goal in the third quarter, but Carr gave the Raiders their two-goal cushion back with a goal midway through the fourth period. Hingham threatened late, but came up empty-handed
Ryan Crook, who was brilliant with his stick handling and passing, couldn't help but smile after the match. His older brother Lucas Crook and sister Cami Crook, both assistant SBR coaches in attendance, played on the state championship team in 2019. Now it's his and his teammates' turn to make history.
“We just wanted it tonight,” Ryan Crook said. “After they scored their first goal, we were just angry and came back with two goals. Hinghman is a good team and they were fast. I thought they had a lot of chances, but our defense was also on edge. It feels great. Now, we just want to win it.”
Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at [email protected]. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @Chezsports
