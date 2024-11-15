Holiday Inn Express announces new brand ambassador Xu Xin, welcoming young movers on a fully charged journey

Shanghai, China – Holiday Inn Express, the upper midscale brand of IHG Hotels & Resorts, is pleased to announce table tennis world champion Xu Xin as its new brand ambassador. The brands have renewed their proposition Charge and restart will provide active young movers who pursue excellence and efficiency with an easier and worry-free stay experience that improves their travel quality.

Today, young guests are increasingly prioritizing rich and varied experiences during their travels. In their pursuit of efficiency and satisfying moments, they often navigate tight schedules across multiple destinations to get the most out of each trip. To meet their needs for high-end accommodations, Holiday Inn Express has launched its new brand proposition: Charging and restarting, This innovative approach aims to provide an energetic and seamless guest experience, focusing on the essentials of stay, travel, food and rest. It ties in with the versatile aspects of young movers.

Holiday Inn Express offers guests an energizing and seamless stay through fully enhanced products and services. Photo by IHG

With its new brand proposition, Holiday Inn Express aims to provide young movers with efficiency-enhancing and energy-enhancing experiences. Guests are invited to recharge during their journey with several special amenities including soft and firm pillow options with spine support mattresses for sleeping comfort, one-touch screen casting, multi-function charging ports and ergonomic seats for a high-comfort, work-friendly setup. Automated service robots deliver essentials directly to the rooms. The laundry room and gym are in the same area to ensure that both fitness and wardrobe management stay on track. From noodle bowls to coffee beans from Luckin Coffee, or crispy croissants to satisfy the appetite, an iconic breakfast energizes guests as they start their day. Meanwhile, a special CGO notebook will be handed in by the Chief Guest Officer, listing delicious food and fun activities to explore in and around the hotel, ensuring a hassle-free and comfortable stay regardless of the destination.

After more than two decades of continuous development in the Greater China market, Holiday Inn Express has become a trusted choice for travelers. As the market continues to evolve, the brand remains committed to exploring innovation by improving its products and services while meeting the needs of young consumers. We are happy to collaborate with world table tennis champion Xu Xin. His talents and achievements extend far beyond sport and embody a philosophy of life, determined spirit and perseverance for excellence and truly reflect the core values ​​of Holiday Inn Express. We look forward to working with Xu Xin to elevate every stay and continue to provide guests with excellent services wherever they are. His involvement will also foster deeper engagement with young consumers and bring new vitality to our brand. Rita Jiang, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer, IHG Greater China

Xu Xin has become a celebrity all-round artist in the eyes of the public thanks to his exceptional skills, personal charm and wide influence off the field. His matches are not only competitive, but also full of surprises. Particularly his iconic backhand moves and this behind the back effortless playing style, which often catches opponents off guard. His flexibility and strength bring excitement to any match. Xu Xin's multifaceted image complements Holiday Inn Express' commitment to providing well-rounded experiences for every stay. In the latest brand video launched, Xu Xin invites guests for a varied experience.

Whether on the field or on the road, energy is essential to our journeys. Holiday Inn Express helps me start my day with energy thanks to its meticulous care and innovative experiences. When I travel to different cities, the extensive breakfast buffet quickly replenishes my energy with authentic flavors while I'm at it. The hotel's self-service laundry room keeps my clothes fresh after every workout, and the nearby gym lets me stay in top shape while I wait for my laundry. The comfortable rooms and their range of pillows allow me to enjoy a refreshing, high-quality sleep, allowing me to recharge for the next day's schedule. Holiday Inn Express covers all my needs during my travels, not only supporting my competitions, but also adding convenience and comfort to my trip. I hope that young movers can also recharge and restart here to put their best foot forward on the new Journey. Xu Xin, world table tennis champion and brand ambassador for Holiday Inn Express

Top left: Holiday Inn Express Qingdao Shibei – Bottom left: Holiday Inn Express Shanghai Jing'an Temple, Holiday Inn Express Beijing Zhongguancun Tech Park, Holiday Inn Express Guangzhou Panyu Dashi Source: IHG

Since its founding in 1991, Holiday Inn Express has been a pioneer in the global upper mid-market brand sector, with more than 3,000 hotels worldwide. The brand entered the Greater China market in 2004 and has since expanded to more than 330 hotels nationwide, providing guests with a comfortable and efficient travel experience. The brand continuously innovates its product design to stay ahead of market changes and consumer trends. As of September 30, 2024, 550 Holiday Inn Express hotels have opened and are in the pipeline in Greater China. Going forward, with the steadfast momentum of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express will continue to improve its products and services for passionate young movers.

