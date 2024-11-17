Sports
Disappointing: Australia leaves Billie Jean King Cup by Slovakia | Tennis
Australia's hopes of winning its first Billie Jean King Cup title in 50 years came to a crushing end on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia.
After Kimberly Birrell was defeated 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by Viktoria Hruncakova in a nail-biting battle that lasted more than two and a half hours, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic was struggling with a left leg injury when she was dismantled . -1, 6-2 by the in-form Rebecca Sramkova.
It's obviously disappointing, said Sam Stosur, the Australian captain.
Obviously, I think Kim was very, very close to getting that first match our way, which was great. I thought it was a very good, high-quality match.
That was a shame to be 1-0 down, and I think from 4-0 onwards it was quite clear that Ajla was really struggling. It was a difficult situation to then try to get back on level terms when you can clearly see that your number 1 player is being quite hampered. Not the way you ever want things to go.
Despite last winning the title in 1974, Australia have performed extremely well at the Billie Jean King Cup in recent years, finishing as finalists in 2019 and 2022. Tomljanovic led the 2022 team in a run that included a comfortable victory in Slovakia.
This time, however, the US team was heavily favored to reach the final from the top half, but on Friday Slovakia recorded a huge 2-1 victory over them. After Sramkova forced a tiebreak by upsetting world No. 11 Danielle Collins, Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova completed a spectacular 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 victory over the pair of Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend.
Slovakia's captain, Matej Liptak, perhaps noticing how Hruncakova had taken advantage of the opportunity in the doubles against the United States, opted to replace her in the singles with Renata Jamrichova. Hruncakova was previously ranked in the top 50, but world number 115 Birrell came into the match as the clear favorite against the Slovak, who is currently ranked number 241. The substitution proved to be a smart decision as Hruncakova served 15 aces and held her nerve. after three incredibly tight sets to seal an important win.
His strategy, Liptak said. I know all my girls and I tried to choose the right ones. So it happens. I'm so happy with that. I know what to expect from them and how they play these matches.
With the tie hanging by a thread, it quickly became clear that Tomljanovic was still struggling with the lower left leg injury she sustained in the final weeks of her season. Even though she fought to the end, she simply couldn't keep up with a quality opponent in the best shape of her life.
It didn't feel right at the time, Tomljanovic said. I don't really have much more information for you than that. It definitely felt really hard to get back on track after that because, you know, if you've had a previous injury there, it never feels good to feel like something is going wrong.
Yeah, I mean, I always come back, so I will, but it's definitely a tough day. It almost feels like I would have taken it a little easier if it was just a regular tournament for myself, but you don't want to let your teammates down. So it was a pretty bad ending to today.
Slovakia awaits Great Britain or Canada in Tuesday afternoon's semi-final, with a huge opportunity for each of the three remaining teams in the top half.
It's another great country that we beat, and I'm so proud of the girls, of our team members, of [our] country, because we are a small country. It really means so much to us. So I'm happy, Liptak said.
