TABLE TENNIS (Pro B) – Arnaud Sellier: “We are in a delicate situation, but not yet desperate”





The last two meetings have shown that the ASTT can achieve victory, but at critical moments a mental problem emerges. Faced with the red lantern, Villeneuve-sur-Lot, Arnaud Sellier's players will have to rectify their situation this Tuesday, November 19, to maintain their position. The table tennis players from Amiens are not far from victory, but they lack realism. Against Le Havre and against Fréjus, the Amiens were in a favorable situation by leading 2-1, but ultimately lost 3-2 in both games. We know that table tennis is a fast sport.. A rise is possible, but so is a collapse. To try to maintain a result, “you have to play simply and make the right choices” Arnaud Sellier tells us. Reorienting in these types of situations is not easy, but the players have experience and are capable of doing so. Currently the club is not in a good position, as the technician points out: “We're almost at the bottom of the hole, we have to climb back up and prove we're better than that! » Even if the individual level of the players is good, they cannot be good in a match at the same time. However, the club is not yet lower in the rankings. Only three points separate them from eighth place, while four points separate them from fifth place. “We are in a delicate situation, but not yet desperate” emphasizes A.Sellier. However, to stay in the race, a win is necessary. And that requires good performances from the table tennis players, such as Denis Dorcescu since the start of the season. Denis Dorcescu vs Le Havre, November 1 Denis Dorcescu, the lighthouse of Picardy “They have to choose the right serve, the right throw, the right shot and the right power. » Basic principles of table tennis that lead to victory. However, only one table tennis player from Amiens has a positive ratio: Denis Dorcescu. The one who entered the ASTT last year has a record of three wins in four matches in the 2024/2025 season.

Sure, the sample is small, but we can see progress as highlighted by his coach in Amiens : “He is a player who continues to develop. Against Le Havre he beat a better ranked opponent (editor's note Daniele Pinto, French no. 80) before confirming against Fréjus. He needs to beat high-level players more regularly to really change dimensions.” The table tennis player from Amiens has good momentum, his start to the season has been satisfactory and his attitude within the team is exemplary. The meeting of the poorly classified On Villeneuve's side the situation is also complex. Despite the presence of well-ranked players like Gustavo Gomez, French No. 77, and Adeyemi Omotayo Olajide, French No. 80, and a victory on the first day against Miramas (3-2), the table tennis players did not know how I had to follow it up. The Villeneuvois suffered four defeats, including three by a dry score of 3-0. The two clubs are in similar situations with a ranking that does not reflect their figures.. Arnaud Sellier expects another match “very complicated, against a team whose ranking does not reflect its level”. Everyone will want a win to finally launch their seasonand what better than a Labaume room, known for its fiery atmosphere, to decide between them? Pro B, 7th day:

Tuesday, November 19, 7 p.m., Amiens: Amiens Sports table tennis (11th, 8 pts) – Villeneuve PPC (12ème, 5 pts) Ticket sales: ICI Cyprien Baude

Photo credit: Léandre Leber – Gazettesports.fr (archive)

