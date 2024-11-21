All-WIAC football selections announced – Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference





Printable PDF of the 2024 All-WIAC Football Team MADISON, Wis. –The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced the 2024 All-Conference Football Team selected by the league coaches. –The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced the 2024 All-Conference Football Team selected by the league coaches. University of Wisconsin-Platteville's Brandt Stare was named Kwik Trip Offensive Player of the Year, while UW-Whitewater's Matt Burba claimed Kwik Trip Defensive Player of the Year honors. UW-Stouts Luke Cool and UW-Whitewater's Tyler Vasey were named Kwik Trip Special Teams Co-Players of the Year, and UW-Eau Claire's Brady Puls received Kwik Trip Newcomer of the Year honors. UW-Platteville's Ryan Munz secured Kwik Trip George Chryst Coach of the Year recognition. Stare is the second player in program history to receive the offense award, joining Dan Arnold (2016). Stare claimed first-team honors for the second year in a row and leads the WIAC with 13 receiving touchdowns while ranking second with 86 points and fourth with 53 receptions and 748 receiving yards. He has surpassed the 100-yard mark in three games, including a career-high of 189 yards against UW-La Crosse on Oct. 5. Burba is the fourth Warhawk to secure the conference's top defensive honor, joining Brandon Tamsett (2016), Harry Henschler (2018) and Mackenzie Balanganayi (2021 and 2022). He claimed first-team honors for the second straight season and ranks second in the WIAC with 4.5 sacks and ranks third with 10.5 tackles for loss. Burba recorded 28 tackles and is one of six players in the conference who have forced two fumbles. Cool is the third person in program records to receive special teams honors, joining Drew Pearson (2016) and Arthur Cox (2022). Cool has 20 field goals in NCAA Division III and is only the third player in WIAC history to make 20 field goals in a season. He has converted 38 of 39 extra point attempts into a conference-leading 98 points. Vasey is the first Warhawk to earn special teams honors. He leads the WIAC with 448 kick return yards and returned three kickoffs for a touchdown this season (on just 11 attempts). Vasey added 74 punt return yards on 12 attempts. Last year he received the Newcomer of the Year award at the conference. Puls is the first Blugold to secure the Newcomer of the Year award. He led the team with 3.5 tackles for loss and ranked sixth with 34 tackles. A rookie is defined as a student-athlete who is completing his first season of football this season. Transfers are not eligible unless they have not participated in football at their previous institution. Repeat first-team selections from a season ago included: UW-La Crosses Jack Studer; UW-Oshkosh's Clayton Schwalbe and Trae Tetzlaff; UW Stouts Patrick Corcoran-Evans; and UW-Whitewater's John Pekar. Tetzlaff also claimed first-team recognition in 2022. Munz has led the Pioneers to a 9-1 record and the WIAC title – the third outright championship in program history and first since 1970. UW-Platteville also earned an NCAA bid – the third trip to the championships in program history and the first since 2016. An All-Sportsmanship Team was announced for individuals who demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. One member from each school was present. 2024 All-WIAC Football Team

First team – Attack Name, school, year, position, place of residence (high school)

Clayton Schwalbe, Oshkosh, Junior, Tight End, Waukesha, Wisconsin (North)

Levi Liedke, La Crosse, Senior, Offensive Line, Fond du Lac, Wis. (Fond du Lac)

Luke Parzyck, Stout, Senior, Offensive Line, White Bear Lake, Minnesota (White Bear Lake)

John Schirger, Oshkosh, Senior, Offensive Line, Grafton, Wis. (Living Word Christian)

Ethan Sigler, River Falls, Senior, Offensive Line, Cottage Grove, Minnesota (Cretin-Derham Hall)

John Pekar, Whitewater, Senior, Center, Franklin, Wis. (Franklin)

Michael Priami, Platteville, Senior, Quarterback, St. Charles, Illinois (North)

Gabe Lynch, La Crosse, Junior, Running Back, Indian Creek, Illinois (Carmel Catholic)

Isaac Garside, Eau Claire, Senior, Wide Receiver, Bonduel, Wis. (Bonduel)

Brandt Stare, Platteville, Senior, Wide Receiver, Naperville, Illinois (Neuqua Valley)

Jack Studer, La Crosse, Senior, wide receiver, Eyota, Minn. (Dover-Eyota)

Trae Tetzlaff, Oshkosh, Senior, Wide Receiver, Waukesha, Wis. (West)

Patrick Corcoran-Evans, Stout, Senior, All-Purpose Back, Mindoro, Wis. (Melrose-Mindoro) First team – defense Aidan Sproule, Platteville, Senior, Defensive Line, Algonquin, Illinois (Harry D. Jacobs)

Carson Steen, River Falls, Senior, Defensive Line, Big Lake, Minnesota (Big Lake)

Matt Burba, Whitewater, Senior, Defensive Line, Lake in the Hills, Illinois (Huntley)

Nehemiah Lomax, Whitewater, Senior, Defensive Line, Park Forest, Illinois (Crete-Monee)

Ryan Daines, La Crosse, Senior, Linebacker, Westby, Wisconsin (Westby)

Kyle Dietzen, Oshkosh, Junior, Linebacker, Omro, Wis. (Omro)

Ethan Gallagher, Whitewater, Junior, Linebacker, Homer Glen, Illinois (Lockport Township)

Will Straka, Platteville, Junior, Linebacker, Mineral Point, Wis. (Mineral point)

Aaron Borgerding, River Falls, Senior, Defensive Back, Spring Valley, Wis. (Spring Valley)

Dylan Brown, River Falls, Senior, Defensive Back, Mequon, Wis. (Homestead)

Kyle Koelblinger, Whitewater, Senior, Defensive Back, Crystal Lake, Illinois (Prairie Ridge)

Trent Mullen, La Crosse, sophomore, defensive back, Appleton, Wis. (North) First Team – Special Teams Luke Cool, Stout, Senior, Place Kicker, Franklin, Wis. (Franklin)

Ben Younker, Platteville, Sophomore, Punter, Genoa, Illinois (Genoa-Kingston)

Tyler Vasey, Whitewater, sophomore, return specialist, Crystal Lake, Ill. (Prairie Ridge)

Gage Timm, River Falls, Junior, Special Teams Player, Shawano, Wis. (Shawano) Second team – Attack Drake Martin, Whitewater, Senior, Tight End, Rhinelander, Wis. (Rhinelander)

Luke Mertens, Stout, Senior, Offensive Line, Easton, Minnesota (Blue Earth)

Evan Oberg, Whitewater, Junior, Offensive Line, DeForest, Wis. (DeForest)

Alex Pethan, Whitewater, Junior, Offensive Line, Oak Creek, Wis. (Oak Creek)

Dain Walter, La Crosse, junior, offensive line, New Glarus, Wis. (New Glarus)

Josh Zizter, Platteville, Junior, Offensive Line, Sheboygan Falls, Wis. (Sheboygan Falls)

Brendan Harder, La Crosse, Senior, Center, Ringle, Wis. (DC Everest)

Adam Moen, Stout, Junior, Quarterback, Lake Mills, Wisconsin (Lake Mills)

Justice Lovelace, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Running Back, Kenosha, Wis. (Indian Trail)

Patrick Corcoran-Evans, Stout, Senior, Wide Receiver, Mindoro, Wis. (Melrose-Mindoro)

Ryan Doherty, Platteville, Senior, Wide Receiver, South Elgin, Ill. (St. Charles North)

Miles Gallagher, Stevens Point, Junior, Wide Receiver, Racine, Wisconsin (William Horlick)

Ben Wesolowski, River Falls, Sophomore, All-Purpose Back, Wittenberg, Wis. (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) Second team – defense Walker Beyerl, Stout, sophomore, defensive line, Mosinee, Wis. (Mosinee)

Marik Dickson, La Crosse, Senior, Defensive Line, Dubuque, Iowa (Wahlert)

Ian Gould, River Falls, Senior, Defensive Line, Browerville, Minnesota (Browerville)

Avery Martell, Oshkosh, Senior, Defensive Line, Oshkosh, Wis. (West)

Rece Shelton, Platteville, Senior, Defensive Line, South Wayne, Wis. (BlackHawk)

Kamrin Hutt, Whitewater, Senior, Linebacker, Schaumburg, Illinois (Maine West)

Tanner Newlin, La Crosse, Senior, Linebacker, Savage, Minnesota (Prior Lake)

Gage Timm, River Falls, Junior, Linebacker, Shawano, Wisconsin (Shawano)

Nicholas Alberico, Platteville, Senior, Defensive Back, Collinsville, Illinois (Althoff Catholic)

Brooks Brewer, Stout, Sophomore, Defensive Back, Colfax, Wis. (Menomonie)

Harrison Meyer, Platteville, sophomore, defensive back, Orland Park, Ill. (Carl Sandburg)

Richie Murphy, Stout, Senior, Defensive Back, Cameron, Wis. (Cameron) Second Team – Special Teams Justin Scheberl, River Falls, Junior, Kicker Place, Fond du Lac, Wis. (Fond du Lac)

Walleye Ratliff, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Punter, Cincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller)

Londyn Little, Oshkosh, Junior, Return Specialist, Columbia, Illinois (Columbia)

William Hammen, Stout, Senior, Special Teams Player, Combined Locks, Wis. (Kimberly) Honorable mention – foul Raith Bauer, Stout, Senior, Tight End, Mondovi, Wis. (Mondovi)

Gunnar Hurlburt, Eau Claire, Junior, Offensive Line, Durand, Wis. (Durand)

JoJo Nathaniel, Oshkosh, Junior, Offensive Line, Milwaukee, Wis. (Waukesha Catholic Memorial)

Jacob Scott, Stevens Point, sophomore, offensive line, freedom, Wis. (Freedom)

Austin Fox, River Falls, Senior, Center, Prescott, Wis. (Prescott)

Harry Roubidoux, Eau Claire, Senior, Quarterback, Winneconne, Wisconsin (Winneconne)

Zackary Bothun, Platteville, Sophomore, Running Back, Janesville, Wis. (Milton)

Michael Krueger, River Falls, Senior, Running Back, River Falls, Wisconsin (River Falls)

Dan Fynaardt, Oshkosh, Senior, Wide Receiver, Waukesha, Wisconsin (Catholic Monument)

Tucker Haakonson, Stout, Senior, Wide Receiver, St. Cloud, Minnesota (Rocori)

Wyatt LeMoine, La Crosse, Senior, wide receiver, Marshfield, Wis. (Marshfield)

Garrett Stare, Platteville, Junior, Wide Receiver, Naperville, Ill. (Neuqua Valley)

Brandt Stare, Platteville, Senior, All-Purpose Back, Naperville, Ill. (Neuqua Valley) Honorable mention – Defense Ross Gengler, La Crosse, Senior, Defensive Line, Delavan, Wis. (Delavan-Darien)

Noah Moris, Whitewater, sophomore, defensive line, Union Grove, Wis. (Union Grove)

Paul Kim, Whitewater, Freshman, Defensive Back, Janesville, Wis. (Parker)

Bryce Hinn, Oshkosh, Senior, Linebacker, Oshkosh, Wis. (West)

Brady Hoffner, Eau Claire, Junior, Linebacker, Mankato, Minnesota (East)

Andrew Schumacher, River Falls, Senior, Defensive Back, Andover, Minnesota (Andover)

Sawyer Stuczynski, Stevens Point, Junior, defensive line, Amherst, Wis. (Amherst)

Caden Tonsager, Eau Claire, sophomore, defensive back, Eagan, Minn. (Eagan) Honorable Mention – Special Teams Caleb Smith, Oshkosh, Senior, Special Teams Player, Kankakee, Illinois (Bishop McNamara Catholic)

Beau Kopp, Platteville, Junior, Special Teams Player, Cuba City, Wis. (Cuba City)

Karsten Libby, Whitewater, sophomore, special teams player, Wheaton, Illinois (North) All-sportsmanship team Michael Brown, River Falls, Senior, Defensive Back, Chaska, Minn. (Chaska)

Jason Ceniti, Whitewater, Senior, Quarterback, Madison, Wisconsin (Memorial)

Caleb DeJong, Stevens Point, Senior, Linebacker, Merrill, Wis. (Merrill)

Connor Fahnrich, La Crosse, Senior, Linebacker, Kenosha, WI (Indian Trail)

Trey Fitzgerald, Eau Claire, senior, tight end, Mosinee, Wis. (Monk)

John Goomey, Platteville, Senior, Tight End, Platteville, Wis. (Platteville)

Jose Munoz-Dominguez, Oshkosh, senior, defensive back, Ripon, Wis. (Ripon)

Nate Rewald, Stout, Senior, Linebacker, Lino Lakes, Minnesota (Mounds View) Kwik Trip Offensive Player of the Year: Brandt Stare-Platteville

Kwik Trip Defensive Player of the Year: Matt Burba – Whitewater

Kwik Trip Special Teams co-players of the year: Luke Cool – Stout and Tyler Vasey – Whitewater

Kwik Trip Newcomer of the Year: Brady Puls Eau Claire

Kwik Trip George Chryst Coach of the Year: Ryan Munz-Platteville

Max Sparger Scholar Athlete: Aaron Borgerding – River Falls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wiacsports.com/news/2024/11/21/all-wiac-football-selections-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos