The World Table Tennis Day 2024 celebration report is out!





November 23, 2024

Six months into the global celebration of World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) 2024 and six months to go until the anticipated WTTD 2025, the ITTF Foundation is filled with joy and excitement to unveil the World Table Tennis Day 2024 report (click here)! This comprehensive report captures how table tennis brought people, communities and the love of the sport together on April 23 with record-breaking participation, dynamic events and impactful initiatives championing the theme of diversity and inclusion. Key highlights of the report The report provides a vivid and detailed insight into the diverse and inclusive atmosphere of WTTD 2024, packed with insightful figures and analysis, first-hand accounts of the events, recognitions from the incredible organizers and partners, and a wealth of inspiration for future celebrations. Record high participation Under the theme of Diversity and Inclusion, WTTD 2024 has reached an important milestone 812 registered events about 121 countries and territories. Remarkably, 567 of the events (70%) were organized by first-time contributors, highlighting the growing enthusiasm for the initiative. More than 87,000 participants Participants came from a range of age groups, gender identities and backgrounds, making it a truly global and inclusive celebration. From para-inclusive coaching sessions to youth and elder engagement, the five continental federations, together with their selected member associations, have brought the WTTD theme into their communities. The continental celebrations not only enhanced the festive atmosphere, but also left a lasting legacy of inclusivity and engagement. This year, 32 WTTD promoters by 4 continents got involved and brought table tennis to more than 7,000 participants. The stories and community-driven activities of the initiators illustrated in the report demonstrate the grassroots efforts they have made. For the first time, the ITTF Foundation organized a WTTD event in its headquarters city of Leipzig. The lively celebration included an inclusive tournament, a mixed doubles showcase with diverse players and a roundtable discussion on tackling barriers to diversity and inclusivity in table tennis. Through the collaboration with the Pongmasters app, 141 new table tennis tables And 240 reviews were charted worldwide in the month of the WTTD celebration, promoting accessibility and community connectivity in the table tennis world. Developed in collaboration with Pro Sport Development and supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft fr International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), we have developed the Diversity and Inclusion Handbook Phase 1that provides practical guidance for creating inclusive environments. Building on these efforts, Phase 2 of the handbook will be published soon next month. Looking ahead to WTTD 2025 As we celebrate the success of WTTD 2024, we express our deepest gratitude to our partners and all the event organizers, volunteers and participants who made it all unforgettable. As we look back on the vibrant WTTD 2024 in this report, we eagerly await the arrival of WTTD 2025, continuing the theme of Diversity and Inclusion. Together we prove that #TTBelongsToYouand for everyone! Click here to read the full report and find out more —- Do you want to make a difference? Request one WTTD 2025 promoter are open until December 11, 2024. Click here to join the Promoter Initiative in shaping the next global celebration. Contact us at [email protected] if you would like to collaborate with us for the upcoming annual celebration!

