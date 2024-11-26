13-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sold At IPL Auction To Rajasthan Royals, Youngest Player In Indian Premier League History, 100 Against Australia Under-19s, IPL Auction Record, Latest News





13-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest ever player to be called up to the IPL overnight after being auctioned to the Rajasthan Royals for $200,000. Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and commercial-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Born in 2011, Suryavanshi has already played five first-class matches and a domestic T20 for his state of Bihar and is India's youngest player at this level since 1986. The prodigy is a top-class left-handed batsman and is surprisingly already well-known in some Australian cricket circles; after scoring an eye-watering 58-ball hundred against the Australian U19s earlier this year. Suryavanshi's whirlwind feat at just 13 years and 187 days old made him the youngest player ever to score a century in youth cricket, breaking Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's previous record by more than a year. His innings fell just short of the record for the fastest century in a U19 red-ball match, with Moeen Ali's 56-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2005 narrowly retaining the title. Subsequently, it is not a total surprise that franchises were interested in investing with Suryavanshi in the long term as a mini bidding war ensued for the youngster. Delhi Capitals and his eventual team, the Royals, bid upwards from his base price of 30 lakhs, with the latter ultimately prevailing with a final bid of 1.1 crore (currently equivalent to $200,727 AUD). < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> 13 year old Indian prodigy crushes Aussies | 01:29 He has been to our high performance center in Nagpur, had trials there and has really impressed our coaching setup there, Royals chief executive Jake Lush McCrum said after the auction ended. He is an incredible talent and you obviously need to have the confidence for him to make the step up to the IPL level. There will be a lot of work to develop him in the coming months, but he is a huge talent and we were very excited to have him in the franchise. At the very least, Suryavanshi will train alongside the likes of England star Jofra Archer and Sri Lankan duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. The Royals also selected young South African Kwena Maphaka, 18, who played three T20Is for the Proteas against the West Indies in late August.

