The season is upon us: Blackhawks at Wild Preview

The Blackhawks are back on the road Friday afternoon with the Minnesota Wild as their opponent. We'll do this soon, as puck drop is only about four hours away and most of us are still working our way through various food and/or drink related hangovers. These two teams met at the same venue about three weeks ago, with Petr Mrazek making 32 saves on 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime win for Chicago. Minnesota has largely done well since then, posting a 4-2-1 record in the seven games since, including a 1-0 shutout of the Sabers on Wednesday. Injuries have been a bit of an issue lately, with Jonas Brodin missing the Sabers game and Mats Zuccarello still out for a few weeks after undergoing surgery earlier this month. However, the Wild remain very active in the Central Division standings, with a record of 14-4-4 (32 points) that is just four behind a Winnipeg Jets team that is still in the lead despite losing in November returned to Earth after his absurd 15 points. -1 start. There was no update available on Brodin and no morning skate in Minnesota before the afternoon start, so the best guess at line combinations comes from that aforementioned Wednesday game in Buffalo: The Wild lines tonight via Sabers playing staff: Kaprizov-Eriksson Ek-Boldy Johansson-Rossi-Hartman Foligno-Gaudreau-Trenin Shore-Jones-Boyd Middleton-Faber Chisholm-Spurgeon Merrill-Bogosian Gustavsson Fleury – Joe Yerdon (@joeyerdon.bsky.social) November 27, 2024 at 5:50 PM The Blackhawks are probably still going strong after scoring six – yes, SIX – goals in a blowout of the Dallas Stars on Thanksgiving Eve. A hat-trick from Taylor Hall was the highlight, with a goal for Connor Bedard perhaps the most pleasing to see to help him break out of a prolonged scoring funk. It would be a surprise if Chicago strayed too far from that lineup for this game: Blackhawks lines in warmups vs. stars: Hall-Bedard-Kurashev Bertuzzi-Donato-Teravainen Mikheyev-Dickinson-Foligno Maroon-Reichel-Smith Vlasic-Murphy Kaiser-Martinez Brodie-Crevier Mrazek —Ben Pope (@benpopecst.bsky.social) November 27, 2024 at 7:06 PM Grab your leftovers and meet us in the game thread. Let's go Hawks. Story of the tape Blackhawks Stat Wild

44.12% (32nd) 5-on-5 Corsi for 48.49% (23rd)

44.74% (30th) 5-on-5 Expected Goals 50.99% (16th)

2.5 (t-27th) Goals per match 3.23 (12th)

2.95 (t-12th) Goals against per match 2.36 (1st)

44.8% (29th) Faceoffs 48.7% (24th)

21.8% (11th) Powerplay 19.7% (t-17th)

78.5% (16th) Criminal homicide 74.5% (26th) How to watch When: 1:00 PM CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

TV:CHSN (CHSNHow to watch) Good luck finding it!

Web stream:ESPN+

Radio:WGN 720

