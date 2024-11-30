Sports
The College Football Playoff is almost here. These games could determine the rankings.
When the College Football Playoff expanded to twelve teams this season, simple math suggested that more teams in contention would correspond to more late-season drama.
In that regard, the expanded play-off has already delivered on its promise before the first official match was ever played.
We're heading into the final weekend of the regular season with just a weekend of conference title games after that. This is the last chance for the vast majority of teams to argue for inclusion. Games that once would have had no national significance beyond bragging rights have now been relegated to television as teams in the proverbial bubble of the playoffs hope to put their best foot forward without stumbling.
This weekend, be thankful for two days of games that can make or break the field.
(Note: All rankings are from the College Football Playoff Committee rankings.)
Big 12
Friday:
- Oklahoma State (3-8) at No. 25 Colorado (8-3)
Saturday:
- No. 16 Arizona State (9-2) at Arizona (4-7)
- No. 24 Kansas State (8-3) and No. 18 Iowa State (9-2)
- Houston (4-7) at No. 19 BYU (9-2)
Want to look like the smartest person in the room at your holiday dinner this week? Riddle all 200+ Big 12 championship game scenarios to your family and friends. Nine teams remain in contention to reach the league championship game, but the most likely four are Arizona State, Iowa State, Colorado and BYU, all of which have a 6-2 league record. Iowa State and Arizona State have the most open paths to the title game in a clear mud situation.
Colorado and BYU coach Deion Sanders could have made the Big 12s' path to the playoff easier if they had both won last week. Instead, their road losses threw the league into its current chaos.
Here's the stakes: The Big 12 has beat itself up in conference play, and there's a good chance the only way a single Big 12 team makes the playoffs is by winning the conference championship.
SEC
Saturday:
- Auburn (5-6) at No. 13 Alabama (8-3)
- No. 8 Tennessee (9-2) at Vanderbilt (6-5)
In the SEC, Georgia has already earned an appearance in the championship game. The Bulldogs will play either Texas or Texas A&M, the rivals who will play each other handily for the first time since 2011 on Saturday.
Two-loss Tennessee was the biggest beneficiary of losses to Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss last week, weakening the SEC's chances of putting as many as five teams in the playoffs. Once on the outside looking into the bracket, the Vols now appear to be back in. But for that to happen, the Volunteers need to win in Nashville. Once Vanderbilt gets a near-automatic SEC win, he's dangerous. Just ask Alabama.
ACC and Berg West
Saturday:
- No. 15 South Carolina (8-3) and No. 12 Clemson (9-2)
- No. 6 Miami (10-1) at Syracuse (8-3)
The turmoil in the SEC standings has opened the door for other leagues, such as the ACC, to get more teams into the 12-team bracket.
SMU has already earned its way to the ACC Championship Game and will play either Miami or Clemson. If both schools win this weekend, which is not a guarantee, the ACC could potentially get three teams into the playoffs. The Hurricanes might be able to absorb a second loss and still make the playoff if they lose at Syracuse, but a third loss would make Clemson's chances of a playoff much higher. They aren't the only team in their rivalry with play-off aspirations.
Should Clemson lose to South Carolina, it would hardly keep the Gamecocks' own playoff chances alive, however slim. We say slim because with losses to Alabama and Ole Miss, two teams likely left out of the playoffs, the Gamecocks credentials on their resumes take a hit.
Saturday: Oregon State (5-6) at No. 11 Boise State (10-1)
The Broncos became famous 25 years ago for spoiling the big plans of more notable opponents. Now on the cusp of their first playoff berth, with a Mountain West title game pending next week, Boise State is looking to rise high enough in the rankings to perhaps earn a top-four berth and an attendant first-round pick -bye.
Heisman Trophy contender and star running back Ashton Jeanty has worked his team out of awkward positions; three of the Broncos' last five wins have come by 7 points or fewer. Can Oregon State beat the blue turf of college football players?
