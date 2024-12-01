People who prefer Test cricket over T20s must be financially rich and have enough opportunities to compete: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik (TOI photo)

MUMBAI: Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who only plays Test cricket and therefore misses out on the lucrative bandwagon of T20 competitions, has emphasized the need for cricket boards and governing bodies to support players across formats through financial incentives.

“It is the duty of the ICC and all boards to ensure that both ends of the spectrum are satisfied. People who choose Test cricket must be financially wealthy and have ample opportunities to compete. T20 is already flourishing in that regard,” Karthik said. an interaction organized by SA20.

Karthik becomes the first Indian cricketer to join the SA20 league and will serve as India Ambassador when he plays for the Paarl Royals in the third edition of the SA20, to be played from January 9 to February 8, 2025.

Karthik, currently a batting coach at Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared his nuanced perspective on how the format has reshaped the sport. While he acknowledged concerns about the decline of traditional defensive skills in red-ball cricket, he described this shift as part of cricket's evolution. “As a modern player you have to understand what technique is and it is completely different in Test and white ball cricket,” he explained.

He agreed with Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir's comment on the challenges faced by defensive techniques but reframed it as a natural transition. “They are two completely different languages ​​and I think cricket as a sport is in a transition where you will slowly but surely get Test match specialists and T20/white ball specialists. The demarcation is happening as we speak,” he claimed.

Karthik highlighted the democratizing effect of T20 competitions and pointed out how they create opportunities for players to excel in multiple formats. With examples like Tristan Stubbs he illustrated how franchise cricket has promoted talent development. “You will find the odd Stubbs or David Warner who come in as T20 cricketers and grow enough to play Tests. But this happens because of the hard work put in at the national level,” he noted.

“Once you start comparing these two, it becomes a problem because as you see, the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy came in as a T20 professional. Yes, he has played a handful of Ranji Trophy matches for Andhra. But today he is in the Test squad because they see a certain value in having an all-rounder.” he added.

As the SA20 – a six-team, 34-match league – enters its third season, Karthik sheds light on his decision to venture into the exciting world of global franchise cricket. “I really wanted to play this tournament. Then the offer came from the Royals and I couldn't say no,” said Karthik. He described his appointment as SA20 Ambassador to India as “an icing on the cake”, crediting SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith for the opportunity.

Karthik's journey to SA20 is rooted in his desire to continue playing high-quality cricket after his international retirement. In candor, he revealed how conversations with players who had competed in various competitions around the world played a crucial role in his decision. “When I finished playing IPL, I wanted to play some cricket. I'm not going to lie. So I asked players who were part of other leagues, and the one thing that came out very strongly, almost unanimously, was the fact that the SA20 was the best held and most exciting tournament.”

Karthik's enthusiasm for the SA20 reflects the league's growing reputation as a premier T20 league. Based on his observations of the first two editions, he praised South Africa's robust domestic cricket structure as a key factor in the tournament's success. “Teams with a strong domestic cricket culture are coming through very well with these franchise tournaments. They have almost the best players in terms of batters and bowlers in the ICC rankings at the moment. So it was a very well-fought tournament,” he noted.

The involvement of IPL franchises in SA20 has added a layer of intrigue, creating a unique model in which six IPL teams represent South African domestic cricket. Karthik believes this integration has introduced “a certain rivalry that almost already exists”, increasing the tournament's appeal. “It was the first tournament where all the franchises were bought by IPL teams purely because they knew how far that tournament would go. And it was strong and true to the fact that they invested, and today they see the growth of this tournament.”

Historically, Indian players were not allowed to participate in overseas competitions due to BCCI policy. With the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman embracing retirement, Karthik's inclusion marks a potential shift in perception and opportunities for cricketers who do not have a national contract.

Reflecting on his own role, Karthik expressed hope that his participation in SA20 could pave the way for more Indian players to join such competitions in the future. “I hope I'm the first song to play this competition because I can definitely share my experiences after the competition, what it was like on a personal level. So far, from what I've heard, I don't think it's very bad can be.”

Looking ahead, Karthik sees SA20 as a competition poised for exponential growth. “Ten years from now, this tournament will only get bigger, attracting more global talent and cementing its reputation as a premier cricket event,” he predicted.

Reflecting on the memories he made there, Karthik noted, “South Africa has been a very dear place to me because of the memories I have had. Whether it's part of the World Cup or as a Test player, it's a place I always look forward to. to go.”

As Karthik prepares to take the field for the Paarl Royals, his journey will be closely watched not only for his on-field performance but also for the potential impact his participation could have on the future of the Indian cricket relationship with international competitions. His confidence in the SA20's ability to enhance a player's game and provide financial viability reflects the league's rising stature in the cricketing world.