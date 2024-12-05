KeyBank, Maine Womens Ice Hockey, partner for Maine State Pride jersey for the Dec. 14 game in Portland





Orono, Maine The University of Maine women's ice hockey team will wear an alternate third jersey for the 'Maine State Pride' game against Merrimack on December 14 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine at 6:00 PM. The jerseys are made possible through a valued partnership with KeyBank. “KeyBank is proud to partner with University of Maine Athletics and celebrate the rich traditions of our community together,” said Tony DiSotto, KeyBank Maine market president. “Seeing the Black Bear Women wearing the Maine State Pride jerseys creates a powerful symbol of unity and our shared commitment to showcasing the best of Maine.” The jersey features Maine's iconic Columbia blue color scheme, with white pine trees on the bottom. The Maine script logo appears on the front center of the shirt. On the shoulders of the jersey are the Maine Bear Head logo patches with a 'BLACK BEARS' nameplate on the back of each jersey. “We couldn't be more grateful for KeyBank and their support,“ said head coach Molly Engstrom . “Through their interest and efforts, KeyBank has given our program a new opportunity to connect with the community, which means a lot to us. We can't wait to wear the new jerseys in Portland.” The inspiration for the sweater came from the emphasis and importance of the forestry industry in the state of Maine. Women's Ice Hockey and the School of Forest Researchers collaborated on the design to highlight Maine's forestry industry. “As a school, we want to train the next generation of leaders in forest management,” said Adam J. Daigneault, Ph.D., director of the School of Forest Resources at the University of Maine. “This partnership highlights our shared values ​​of dedication, perseverance and a deep connection to Maine's natural and cultural heritage.” Tickets have arrived for Maine's Dec. 14 game against Merrimack at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland sell now. Fans can reserve their tickets by visiting TicketMaster.com, in person at the Cross Insurance Arena box office. For more information, please click here. About KeyCorp/KeyBank The roots of KeyCorp go back almost 200 years to Albany, New York. Key, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion as of September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, credit, cash management and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 years. states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also offers a broad range of cutting-edge corporate and investment banking products, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to mid-market companies in select industries in the United States under the trading name KeyBanc Capital Markets. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is a member of the FDIC. -UMaine-

