What it's like to stay at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course

The seaside town of Monterey, California, has long been alluring, thanks to its natural beauty, barking seals and its more recent dramatic twist as the backdrop for two seasons of the HBO hit “Big Little Lies.”

For those looking for a hotel with plenty of amenities and enough space to wrap up in a luxurious beige sweater and stare into the distance à la Reese Witherspoon or Nicole Kidman, then I may have the hotel for you.

Here's what it was like to stay at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course.

What is the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course?

The 22-acre Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at the Del Monte Golf Course complex is spread across several spacious buildings with rooms, suites, sit-down and take-away restaurants and wellness facilities around the Del Monte Golf Course. Guests have access to two outdoor pools, tennis and pickleball courts, seating areas with fire pits, and lawn games.

The property is a category 5 home on the World of Hyatt award chart, which means you can find award night redemptions starting at 17,000 World of Hyatt points per night or up to 23,000 points per night.

How do you book the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa?

Booking directly through Hyatt is the best way to earn and redeem World of Hyatt points and enjoy your full range of loyalty benefits. Although my stay was free, rates this winter typically start around $200 per night. The hotel charges a daily resort fee of $35 on top of the nightly rate.

When you book the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course, you will want to take advantage of one of the credit cards that earn the most points on Hyatt stays, as well as a credit card that may automatically offer World of Hyatt elite status for value-added benefits. These include:

World of Hyatt Credit Card: Up to 9 total points – Earn 4 points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels and resorts, automatic Discoverist status, and five elite night credits per year at the next level. Plus up to 5 Hyatt base points per eligible $1 you spend as a World of Hyatt member.

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card: Up to 9 total points – Earn 4 points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels and resorts, automatic Discoverist status, and five elite night credits per year at the next level. Plus up to 5 Hyatt base points per eligible $1 you spend as a World of Hyatt member.

The location

The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa at Del Monte Golf Course is a 5-minute drive from Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) and a 2-hour drive from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Free shuttle service is offered between the hotel and Monterey Airport, but you will need to arrange transportation to get to larger airports further away, such as SFO or San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC).

I used the Groome Transportation airport shuttle to get from San Francisco airport to the hotel, and it cost $94.30 one way, including tip.

Thanks to its location on the golf course, the hotel is secluded from most of the surrounding town, but is still convenient to many of the beach activities. The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course is about a half-hour walk from downtown Monterey or a 5-minute drive.

Check-in

Checking into the hotel was quick and easy. The living room-style lobby featured a cluster of smaller seating areas around a large, central fireplace just off the main restaurant and café area. Although check-in was quick for me, I noticed that there could be a backup of guests waiting for rooms at certain times of the day as the hotel proved to be very popular with traveling families, golfers and airline crew.

The rooms

I stayed in a Monterey Suite with 1 King Bed during my stay. My suite was in a building near the pool closest to the lobby so it was very convenient. The suite was actually two adjoining rooms with the doors open, and one room had been converted into a living area with a fold-out couch and a small dining table, while the other room was the sleeping quarters with a king size bed and a small dining table. sitting area. There were coffee makers and mini refrigerators on each side of the suite. The bedroom setup included plenty of built-in electrical outlets on each bedside table.

There was plenty of room to stretch out in the suite, and blackout shades made sleeping at night easy. However, the rooms weren't the most soundproof, so it was easy to make out entire conversations taking place in the room next door.

Furthermore, the bathrooms were a bit inconsistent (though still adequate and functional) in that the bathroom next to the bedroom was more modern with a glass-walled walk-in shower than the bathtub and curtain arrangement in the living room bathroom. side of the suite.

The hotel WiFi was hit and miss and I heard several guests complain about this during my stay. However, the service was attentive and thorough, both with the daily cleaning and laundry services, which I used after taking advantage of the hotel's surprisingly good gym.

Dine at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa

The Hyatt offered a variety of dining options, from the Sea Root sit-down restaurant to the Central Coast Provisions take-out restaurant, a place where you can enjoy morning coffee or ready-made salads and sandwiches. Over the weekend, guests could also visit Bench Kraft, an outdoor grilling venue that served burgers, hot dogs and tacos poolside.

Sea Root offers a mix of Mediterranean and Californian dishes from the open kitchen all day long. Even later in the evening, the restaurant was busy when I went for dinner one evening to enjoy a wedge salad ($15) and a flatbread with salami, pepperoncini, arugula and Aleppo pepper ($18).

The herb focaccia starter ($5) came highly recommended, so I jumped at the chance to carb load in the name of research. One morning I stopped by for breakfast to enjoy a Greek breakfast bread ($16) with eggs, kalamata olives, tomatoes, basil, spinach, red onion and feta.

The prices certainly weren't the worst I've seen in hotels, and while it may not be the same caliber of California food served on the road at Chez Panisse or The French Laundry, Sea Root was certainly tasty and popular with guests.

My personal favorite was taking a nightcap or morning cup of coffee out to Sea Root's patio and enjoying it by the fire pits overlooking the golf course. Sometimes it was hard to find seats, but it was worth it when you could squeeze in and enjoy the moonlight or sunrise over the beautiful course.

Wellness facilities

One of the many strengths of the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course was its robust offering of health and wellness options. In addition to the Del Monte Golf Course, the resort features pickleball and tennis courts. Although the resort fee only offers guests a discount on the use of the golf course, use of the pickleball and tennis courts is included in the daily fee. Guests also have access to activities such as table tennis, bocce and a giant open-air chess board.

The Hyatt's gym was surprisingly robust for a hotel fitness center and had plenty of free weights (both barbells and barbells), strength training machines, cardio equipment and a stretching room. The gym is located in the same building as Spa Adeline, above the fitness room.

The locker room has a spa and steam room for post-treatment relaxation, and the treatment rooms are spacious. I enjoyed a 60-minute Swedish massage ($234), which was a nice way to relax after a few days of being sore from the strength training downstairs.

Reasons why the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa might not be for you

While the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course has a lot to offer guests, it may not be perfect for everyone. Here's what you need to know:

Couples looking for quiet relaxation may want to look elsewhere, as weekends can be busy and families can enjoy the pools and outdoor activities here.

If you want to be in the heart of Monterey or on the ocean, the Hyatt's secluded golf course location may not be at the top of your list.

Accessibility

The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course features accessible paths to the lobby, guest rooms and suites, a pool, meeting rooms and restaurants. Accessible rooms have doorways with a clear width of 3 feet and may include accessible bathtubs with grab bars or roll-in showers with handrails.

Assistive listening devices are available for meetings upon request, and chairlifts are available at the pools.

Check out

My stay at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at Del Monte Golf Course was fun, with plenty of ways to pass the time, whether hitting the gym or relaxing with a massage, and let's try Sea's delicious flatbreads and focaccia Don't forget Root.

While the stay is not with the drama found in an episode of 'Big Little Lies', most would tell you this is a good thing.

Those looking for a golf vacation to Monterey will have plenty to do and be happy with a stay at this Hyatt.

