In numbers: ATP Challenger Tour 2024 | ATP tour





Challenger In numbers: ATP Challenger Tour 2024 Ugo Carabelli, Fearnley, Mpetshi Perricard and Fonseca are among the standout players December 5, 2024 João Pires/Fotosprong Camilo Ugo Carabelli achieved a season-leading match record of 49–16 on the ATP Challenger Tour.

By ATP staff ATPTour.com discusses the key facts and figures to remember from the 2024 ATP Challenger Tour season. Ugo Carabelli claims the most competition victories

For the second year in a row, an Argentinian topped the Challenger match wins leaderboard. 25-year-old Camilo Ugo Carabelli posted a season record of 49-16, trailing second-seeded Tristan Boyer, who finished 44-23. Ugo Carabelli claimed three titles, lifting the trophy in Piracicaba, Santa Cruz de la Sierra and Villa Maria. Last year's leader was Ugo Carabelli's compatriot Francisco Comesana.



Dzumhur dominates with six titles

32-year-old Damir Dzumhur enjoyed a resurgent year, claiming six season-leading Challenger titles and returning to the Top 100 for the first time in four years. Dzumhur was unstoppable in the Challenger final, winning twelve of thirteen sets in six title matches. The former world number 23 in the PIF ATP rankings triumphed in Barletta, Ostrava, Zagreb, Santo Domingo, Istanbul and Maia. Dzumhur is one of seven players to win at least six crowns in a Challenger season, alongside Tallon Greekpoor, Benjamin Bonzi, Sebastian Baez, Facundo Bagnis, Juan Ignacio Chela and Younes El Aynaoui.

Damir Dzumhur wins in Ostrava. Credit: Lukas Brezin Jacob Fearnley won four Challenger trophies, the second most this season. The Briton went 27-3 on the Challenger circuit this season, including a 17-match winning streak from August to October. Fearnley became only the third player to finish a season with a winning percentage of 90 percent or more (min. 25 games played). Guillermo Canas and Carlos Berlocq both registered 28-3 (90.3 percent) records in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Teen Titans

At 17 years and 11 months, Brazilian Joao Fonseca became the youngest Challenger champion of 2024 with his victory in the Lexington Challenger. Teens claimed 17 titles this year, marking the most in a single season since 2017. Three #NextGenATP teens claimed more than one title: Learner Tien (3), Gabriel Debru (2) and Nishesh Basavareddy (2).

The 23-year-old Fearnley, who graduated from Texas Christian University in May, made the biggest jump into the year-end Top 100 of the PIF ATP Rankings, rising 539 spots to No. 99. This is the biggest jump of the year year -end Top 100 since 2019, when Jannik Sinner rose 685 places. Title leaders by country

Players from 44 countries won a title this year. France once again led the way with 24 trophies, just three short of equaling last season's record. Frenchmen Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Benjamin Bonzi each claimed a hat-trick of trophies. Country Titles France 24 Argentina 22 United States 18 Italy 12 ATP Tour and Challenger Tour champions

Six players were crowned champions not only on the ATP Challenger Tour, but also on the ATP Tour: Luciano Darderi, Alejandro Tabilo, Mpetshi Perricard, Arthur Fils, Nuno Borges and Benjamin Bonzi. Tabilo, Mpetshi Perricard and Fils won two tour-level titles. Mpetshi Perricard, 21, has become the first player in a decade to win multiple ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour titles in a season. David Goffin and Pablo Cuevas both achieved this feat in 2014. ATP Challenger 175 events

There were five different champions in the Challenger 175 events, the highest category at that level. Nuno Borges successfully defended his Phoenix title by defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final. Alejandro Tabilo won in Aix-en-Provence while Mariano Navone triumphed in Cagliari. Navone ousted Lorenzo Musetti in the championship match, the first Challenger final since 2009 to feature a pair of Top 50 players. Arthur Fils, first in the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah, won on home soil in Bordeaux, France. Italian Francesco Passaro lifted the trophy in Turin, beating five Top 100 players on his way to the title. In doing so, he became the first player to achieve this feat since Robin Soderling in 2009 (Sunrise). Fast facts Joel Schwaerzler became only the fourth player in Challenger history to lift a trophy while in the ITF Junior No. 1 rankings. He joins Wu Yibing, Taylor Fritz and Nick Kyrgios as the only players to achieve the feat.

At 18 years and 5 months, Rei Sakamoto became the third youngest winner this year, with his title at the season-ending event in Yokkaichi. He ranks behind only Kei Nishikori as the youngest Japanese-born champion in Challenger history. Nishikori was just two months younger when he won in Bermuda in 2008.

Vilius Gaubas became the youngest winner from Lithuania in Challenger history with his first title in Cordenons.

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo became the first teenage winner from Paraguay with his first title in Sao Leopoldo.

Hady Habib became the first champion from Lebanon in Challenger history with his victory in Temuco.

In 2002, Richard Gasquet became the second-youngest champion in Challenger history, winning at the age of 16 in Montauban, France. This year, Gasquet claimed a piece of history at the other end of the age spectrum. His title in Cassis, at 38 years and two months, made him the third oldest winner, behind Ivo Karlovic and Fernando Verdasco.

Hugo Dellien and Murkel Dellien both won titles this year, becoming the seventh set of brothers to lift singles trophies in the same season.

Alejandro Tabilo and Luca Nardi both defeated then world number 1 Novak Djokovic, becoming the first players to upset a world number 1 and claim a Challenger title in the same season since Thanasi Kokkinakis in 2018.

Georgia, Rwanda and Congo made their Challenger debuts in 2024, with the cities of Kachreti, Kigali and Brazzaville hosting tournaments for the first time. A total of 94 different countries/territories have welcomed a Challenger tournament throughout the circuit's history.

A single-season record: 27 different players with college tennis experience won titles this year.

The record for the shortest completed final was set in Fairfield, where Learner Tien dispatched Bernard Tomic in just 39 minutes

