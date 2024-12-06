Oilers avenged early season loss to Columbus with 6-3 victory

Photo by JASON FRANSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Article content The Edmonton Oilers posted a convincing 6-3 victory over Columbus on Thursday, avenging an ugly 6-1 loss to the same Blue Jackets earlier this season.

Article content

Article content Connor McDavid left that 6-1 game with an injury. A four-assist effort tonight. But this one probably had to do with an ill-advised Coaches Challenge that he would have endured if Dean Evason had to do it again. Not only did that 2-1 goal count, but the Oilers went on to score the 3-1 PP goal as Edmonton's big guns were firing on all cylinders. The Powerplay was 2/5, the PK 2/2.

Article content This game was preceded by a classy celebration at Rogers Place, marking Connor McDavid's recent 1,000 career point milestone. Well deserved and well done. Here's the story of the game tape CALVIN PICKARD. 7. Very good first period. The 1-0 goal was no less than a double deflection by a screen. In that respect there is nothing wrong with the goalkeeper. Then he stopped Johnson on a breakaway and Fantilli at close range. This was followed by a big performance on a Sillinger one-timer and fended off a dangerous look from Severson to end the frame. Looking back, Pickard gave his buddies the chance to get up and drive away. The 4-2 was a deflection he couldn't get enough of. The 5-3 came via a triple screen. His sixth victory of the campaign. You get that from your backup. Solid effort. CONNOR McDAVID. 9. Drawn a first period Power Play. Took a puck from Bouchard in the Columbus zone and beat two Blue Jackets cold before dishing a beautiful backhand pass to Hyman for the 1-1 score. Looked to the sky after failing to convert a three-way passing play with Draisaitl and Bouchard. Brilliant assist to make it 2-1 with a world trip skate and a feed to Leon. Second assist on the 4-1 with a sharp zone entry. Perfect pass to Draisaitl for 6-3 and Connor's fourth helper of the evening. Named the second star. The reunited first line of McDavid, Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins looked dangerous all night.

Article content

Article content RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 7. An excellent recovery and clearly on a late first period PK. A strong play in the D-zone at the end of that PK to open the second. A laser pass to Zach Hyman for the 4-1. Second assist on the 6-3. Looked right at home with McDavid and Hyman. ZACH HYMAN. 9. He hit home a nice backhand pass from McDavid to tie the game at one. Scoreless opportunity early in the second. Just ahead at 2-1, and the Coaches Challenge focusing on his role in the Draisaitl goal was judged correctly. Couldn't capitalize on a second period breakaway. But definitely a wrist shot for the 4-1. The Oilers led by five shots. +3. The first star of the game. Probably his best game of the year. EVAN BOUCHARD. 7. Good adherence to the blueline earned him the second assist on the 1-1 goal. No assist but started the match at 6-3. Finished with two helpers at night. HDSCs 5v5 5-2. CF 21-9, 70% to lead all Oilers D-men. I liked his hustle on defense tonight. MATTIAS EKHOLM. 7. Whistled for a late slash in the first period. He grabbed his own rebound and smashed it in for the 3-1. His strong defensive play kicked off the series that led to the 4-1 score. He and Draisaitl teamed up for a key mistake on the PK. Big and responsible.

Article content LEON DRAISAITL. 8. Potted the 2-1 goal with a forehand-backhand play through the slot. The subsequent Coaches Challenge was rejected. Fed Podkolzin for some good chances up front. PK clear in the third. Stalls Johnson with a heavy body check in center ice. Hit a one-timer for the 6-3. 72% on faceoffs. Named the game's third star. With nineteen goals so far, the team is now tied for first place in the NHL. His PP goal was the 150th of his career. VASILY PODKOLZI. 5. A couple of good chances in the deep slot towards the end of the second. Three shots in total. Two hits. Sturdy. KASPERI KAPANEN. 5. Strong defensive play early in the first inning saved a goal. Threatened a double minor in the second. Third period turnover and seconds later a casual glaze. DARNELL NURSE. 7. Second assist on the 3-1. A hard play sent Voronkov back to the bench to clear the cobwebs. Big dangers 5-1 5v5. Has returned from a serious injury and continues to deliver solid performances. TROY STEKER. 5. Broke a developing 2-on-1 midway through the second. Fierce performance. He consistently gives you everything he has.

Article content ADAM HENRIQUE. 6. Stick to that late first period PK. Obviously to wrap it up in the second. No assist on the 3-1, but the Oilers probably won't score without his play along the wall. A hard forecheck and passing out in front led straight to Skinner's 5-2 marker. Great game. 60% on the dot. Two assists. A better performance than the nice statistics showed. MATTIAS JANMARK. 5. Good foretaste of the 5-2. Trip to the O-zone blueline to put his club on the PK. But a shift later resulted in a PP. JEFF SKINNER. 7. A great pass in the high slot to Ekholm for the 3-1. Stick handled in a phone booth on the 5-1 goal, a slick demonstration of how good Skinner's puck handling and edging are when he's feeling what he was tonight. Nice goal. Skinner's best game as an Oiler yet. BRETT KULAK. 6. Strong defensive play early in the first round around the crease. Nice tip from a nurse point shot. Big dangers 4-2 5v5. Five shots, four blocks in 18:21. Continues to play excellent hockey. TY EMBERSON. 4. Struggled with coverage issues in the opening frame as the scoring odds were 1-5 5v5 with him on the ice. Redeemed himself somewhat with a shot block on the PK. He intervened on the 4-2 goal and to make matters worse, the puck deflected off him and past Pickard. Played a positive role in the 5-2. Fire drill participant on the 5-3.

DERK RIAN. 5. On for the annoying 5-3 team. But for most of the night, the puck was headed in the right direction on his watch. He scored four hits. CONNOR BROWN. 5. Some of the D-zone breakdowns on the 5-2. COREY PERRY. 5. Around the net in the first inning, with both a tip and a shot. Part of the problem with the 5-3 fire drill in the Oilers D-zone. But it was a force to be reckoned with on the cycle. The Oilers season record goes to 14-10-2. In the second wildcard slot in the West. St. Louis is in town on Saturday. Now on Bluesky @kurtleavins.bsky.social. You can also find me on Threads @kleavins, Twitter @KurtLeavins, Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and Mastodon at [email protected]. This article is not AI-generated. Recently at The Cult STAPLES: No sign of prized summer signing, but Zach Hyman will return McCURDY: Oilers dominate third-place Vegas, but lose 1-0

Article content