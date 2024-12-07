



Signing Day Central ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan football program announced Friday (Dec. 6) the signing of 22 student-athletes for the Wolverines' 2025 recruiting class. Michigan has fielded a top-10 recruiting class according to every major outlet: Rivals.com (seventh) , USA Today (seventh), On3.com (ninth) and 247Sports (ninth). This year, UM addressed every position group in the recruiting class. The Wolverines added multiple players to every offensive skill position group except quarterback, where they registered the nation's No. 1 rating in Bryce Underwood from Belleville High School. Michigan continued to place a heavy emphasis on the offensive and defensive lines, signing three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen and two edge defenders. In total, the Wolverines have inked players from 13 different states. The core of this year's recruiting class includes five players from Michigan, three student-athletes from Georgia and two each from Louisiana, Maryland and Texas. Below is a list of 2025 signatories: Name Pos. Ht. Weight Place of residence (high school) High school coach Andreas Babalola OEL 6-6 300 Overland Park, Kan. (Blue Valley Northwest) Clint Rider Jamar Browder WR 6-5 208 Lake Worth, Florida (Santaluces Community) Hector Clavijo Elijah Dotson D.B 6-1 180 Detroit, MI (Belleville) Dejuan Rogers and Calvin Norman Shamari Tombs D.B 6-2 203 Chester Va. (Thomas Dale) Kevin Tukker Avery everyone OEL 6-5 287 Franklin, Michigan (Wylie E. Groves) Brendan Flaherty Julius Hulst EDGE 6-4 224 Alpharetta, Ga. (Alpharetta) Jason Kervin Donovan Johnson RB 6-0 213 Savannah, Georgia (IMG Academy, Florida) Billy Miller Bobby himself DL 6-4 289 Howell, MI (Howell) Brian Lewis Andrew Marsh WR 6-0 175 Fulshear, Texas (Katy Jordan) Mike Rabe Nate Marshall EDGE 6-3 240 Oak Park, IL (Fenwick) Matthew Battaglia Travis Moten DL 6-6 296 Louisville, Ky. (Fern Creek traditional) Jos Abel Eli Owens THE 6-1 223 Alcoa, Tenn. (Alcoa) Brian Nix Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng L.B 6-1 203 Hyattsville, Maryland (IMG Academy, Florida) Billy Miller Jasper Parker RB 6-0 211 Marrero, La. (Archbishop Shaw) Henk Tierney Benny Patterson DL 6-2 240 Newburgh, Ind. (Castle) Doug hurt Jayden Sanders D.B 6-1 181 Kilgore, Texas (Kilgore) Clint Fuller Kaden Strayhorn OEL 6-2 299 Novi, Michigan (IMG Academy, Florida) Billy Miller Chase Taylor L.B 6-2 213 Stockbridge, GA (Stockbridge) Kendrick Callier Bryce Underwood QB 6-4 208 Detroit, MI (Belleville) Dejuan Rogers and Calvin Norman Jacob Washington WR 6-3 183 New Orleans, La. (Archbishop Shaw) Henk Tierney Name Winston D.B 5-11 194 Montgomery Village, Maryland (Gozaga) Randy Trivers Jordan Young D.B 6-0 177 Monroe, NC (Monroe) Johnny Sowell Position distribution Defensive back (5): Elijah Dotson , Shamari Tombs , Jayden Sanders , Name Winston , Jordan Young

Defensive line (3): Bobby himself , Benny Patterson , Travis Moten

EDGE (2): Julius Hulst , Nate Marshall

Linebacker (2): Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng , Chase Taylor

Attacking line (3): Andreas Babalola , Avery everyone , Kaden Strayhorn

Quarterback (1): Bryce Underwood

Running back (2): Donovan Johnson , Jasper Parker

Tight end (1): Eli Owens

Wide receiver (3): Jamar Browder , Andrew Marsh , Jacob Washington State breakdown Florida: Jamar Browder

Georgia: Julius Hulst , Donovan Johnson , Chase Taylor

Indiana: Benny Patterson

Illinois: Nate Marshall

Kansas: Andreas Babalola

Kentucky: Travis Moten

Louisiana: Jasper Parker , Jacob Washington

Maryland: Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng , Name Winston

Michigan: Elijah Dotson , Avery everyone , Bobby himself , Kaden Strayhorn , Bryce Underwood

North Carolina: Jordan Young

Tennessee: Eli Owens

Texas: Andrew Marsh , Jayden Sanders

Virginia: Shamari Tombs Awards for 2025 Recruiting Classes Op3 Top 300 (11): Bryce Underwood (1), Andreas Babalola (14), Shamari Tombs (32), Name Winston (67), Benny Patterson (77), Jacob Washington (83), Nate Marshall (94), Jordan Young (99), Jasper Parker (163), Andrew Marsh (195), Jayden Sanders (199)

ESPN300 members (10): Bryce Underwood (1), Andreas Babalola (27), Name Winston (51), Andrew Marsh (67), Shamari Tombs (71), Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (81), Nate Marshall (83), Jordan Young (107), Jacob Washington (231), Jayden Sanders (236)

Rivals250 members (9): Bryce Underwood (2), Nate Marshall (26), Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (28), Andreas Babalola (44), Andrew Marsh (114), Elijah Dotson (126), Avery everyone (131), Jasper Parker (205), Jordan Young (225)

247Sports top 247 (8): Bryce Underwood (1), Andreas Babalola (11), Shamari Tombs (69), Andrew Marsh (73), Nate Marshall (109), Jayden Sanders (116), Elijah Dotson (118), Name Winston (121)

Top rated player in state (5): Andreas Babalola (Kansas), Shamari Tombs (Virginia), Nate Marshall (Illinois), Bryce Underwood (Michigan) Name Winston (Washington, DC)

Early enrollees: Andreas Babalola , Jamar Browder , Shamari Tombs , Avery everyone , Julius Hulst , Donovan Johnson , Bobby himself , Andrew Marsh , Travis Moten , Eli Owens , Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng , Kaden Strayhorn , Chase Taylor , Bryce Underwood , Jordan Young

