Stokes praises England's 'more dominant cricket' for series win in New Zealand
Ben Stokes has credited England's “more dominant cricket” with securing their first series win in New Zealand since 2008, with Black Caps captain Tom Latham ceding his side unable to cope with the pressure they were put under by the tourists.
England needed just three days to secure a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, good for a 323-point thrashing at the Basin Reserve on Sunday afternoon. It comes a week after winning the opener at Hagley Oval with eight wickets.
England arrived on day three at 378 for 5 in their second innings, already ahead by 533. Joe Root's 36th Test hundred eventually put New Zealand at an improbable 583. They were bowled out for 259.
Most of the work was done on day one. England battled the seaming conditions to sprint to 280 all out inside 55 overs, thanks to a remarkable 123 from Player-of-the-Match Harry Brook. They then used the same terms to dismiss New Zealand for 125 in their first innings, with Brydon Carse's 4 for 46 and Gus Atkinson's 4 for 31 (including a hat-trick to end the innings) leading the charge.
Stokes claimed that it was England's aggressive nature that allowed them to dominate this match, and the series so far, especially when they were playing against them. Here they were 43 for 4 before reaching 280. It was reminiscent of the first Test, when they rallied from 71 for 4 to 499 – courtesy of another Brook century – after New Zealand had posted 348.
“To play the more dominant cricket over the days we have played so far,” Stokes replied when asked how this first away win in New Zealand in 16 years had come about.
“Especially in this Test we were 43 for 4 on day one to be on the winning side here on day three, which is quite phenomenal. We were bowled out in fifty overs (54.5) but we had 270 runs on the board , which was a great achievement.” good score on the day one wicket, and then we clearly had time left with the ball to be able to make some progress to score 270 and take five wickets at the end of day one (New Zealand otherwise closed 86 for 5) has really set this game up.”
“We back ourselves to be able to go out and change the game and we feel there needs to be a bit of impetus put into the game, especially with the bat.
“As a bowler you want to be able to take it down to a length and put it down on the top of a stump again and again. But sometimes, if a batsman is brave enough to attack you and knock you off your length, it's very It's hard to commit to still doing that.”
Latham reluctantly agreed with the sentiment. Although New Zealand knew what to expect, this was their seventh meeting and sixth defeat against England in the Bazball era. They were unable to stop the tourists' intentions, especially Brook's.
“It's the pressure they can put on you, especially with the bat. I think it provided enough for our bowlers on the first day and the way Harry played in that innings was excellent.
“Create where it's due. The way he played, he puts you under pressure from ball one. He played some incredible shots that you don't necessarily see in other teams around the world.”
Meanwhile, Stokes didn't want to know if that was the case Jacob Bethel has emerged as a challenger to Ollie Pope's regular position at number 3.
Following Jordan Cox broken fingersuffered on the final morning of England's warm-up match in Queenstown, the decision was made to move Pope to six so he could keep the wicket, with Bethell, the reserve batsman, brought on at the first drop.
Bethell hit an unbeaten 50 from 37 balls to take England over the line in their chase of 104 in the first Test, and improved on 96 in the second innings in Wellington. He missed what would have been his maiden professional century in his 22nd first-class appearance alone.
Pope has also excelled lower down the order. A vital 77 last week was followed by an equally important 66 here, both in the rebuilding, first innings of the fifth wicket with Brook, of 151 and 174 respectively.
Pope has stated that he wants to return to three, where he has been for the entirety of Stokes' tenure. But there is a conundrum on the horizon with Bethell's excellence and the return of Jamie Smith, who missed this tour due to the birth of his son Noah, who arrived last week.
Stokes brushed aside the question but praised the 21-year-old Bethell for the way he has stepped up in an unfamiliar role.
“I know there was a bit of criticism about Beth batting at three due to his inexperience and the lack of first-class cricket at the top of the order.
But me and Baz don't think about it that way. You have a young boy with so much potential and so much talent, why not let him go out and expose himself to Test cricket at its toughest.
“As a young lad I was devastated that he didn't get those three figures. But I walked in and said to him, 'It's only four runs, isn't it?' And his response was, 'Yes, but it would be. It was flair when I hit that through the covers to bring it up. “Class. “I think he has proven a lot to a lot of people and has proven why we rate him so highly.”
